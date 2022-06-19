BTS: Jungkook imitates Kim Taehyung's ending fairy moment and Taekook ARMY is going cray!

BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - are making appearances on the variety shows in South Korea to promote singles, Yet To Come, For Youth from their newly released anthology album Proof. And they have been turning goofy as they performed in front of the ARMYs before plunging into their hectic schedules of solo and group projects again. And on each of the variety shows, BTS aka Bangtan Boys have been creating an ending fairy moment and it's too adorable for words. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung or Jungkook – which Bangtan Boys' ending fairy challenge at Music Bank did you love the most? Vote Now

Jungkook imitates Taehyung

BTS ARMY, y'all know how much Jungkook aka the Yet To Come opener loves to imitate his hyungs. Be it from the eldest - Jin aka Kim Seokjin to the second youngest, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, JK can mime each one of them. And that's what he did. In a video shared by Hobi aka Jung Hoseok, we see Jungkook imitating Taetae's ending fairy moment from Music Bank. It's too cute. Check it out here: Also Read - BTS confirms they are not breaking up; check out Backstreet Boys, The Beatles and other bands who couldn't dodge the 'disbanding' bullet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS V | Kim Taehyung?? (@taehyuvng.95)

BTS ARMY showers love on Taekook moment

ARMY is going bonkers over Jungkook recreating Taehyung. However, this is not the first and the only time that JK has done it. He is also known to copy Taetae's Tata MIC expression all the time. It's goofy, affable and endearing to all the BTS fans who also adore Taekook's friendship. Check out their reactions here: Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung spills the beans on conversation with Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, his solo album and more

Jungkook imitando la coreografía que Tae hizo para "For Youth" ???#taekook pic.twitter.com/Lcu21o2NSl — taekook ? (@vtaekook_jk) June 17, 2022

I cant stop thinking about the time when Taehyung said he never gets into a a big fight with Jungkook cause when he gets in trouble, he gets in trouble with Jungkook. Buddies in crime indeed #taekook pic.twitter.com/jzxcvYA7MP — ? Chipillow⁷⟭⟬ ??? (@chipillow) June 19, 2022

TAEKOOK DOING THAT WINK ? pls they are the cutest#taekook pic.twitter.com/klTNSZvB3c — Twinkle Tanija (@Raybina_B) June 19, 2022

If Taehyungie hyung does it ,Jungkookie will do it too ?❤️#taekook pic.twitter.com/aZlDF8dfJp — ????? ?♡ ?? (@mazumder_disha) June 19, 2022

What next for Taehyung and Jungkook on solo projects?

The Christmas Tree singer has a variety show series In the Soop with his celebrity friends - Park Seojoon, Park Hyungsik, Choi Woosik and Peakboy. Moreover, he is said to be working on his album (mixtape). He is enjoying writing songs too. Jungkook has a collaboration with Charlie Puth in the pipeline which is Left and Right. It releases on 24th June.