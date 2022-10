Oh boy, we love BTS X Desi edits. Today, we have an edit of BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook in one of the most viral dialogues from the TRP Topper TV show, Anupamaa. Well, the Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show is known for its women empowerment content. So, there was one such dialogue in which Rupali aka Anupamaa hit back at Baa when she taunted her for freely walking in and out of the house. Anupamaa had clapped back with a very long dialogue ending with 'Aapko Kya?'. It is a viral hit on social media and guess what? An ARMY edited videos of Jungkook in them. The results are a must-see for the Desi ARMYs.

Jungkook in Anupamaa's iconic dialogue reel

So, ARMY, while randomly scrolling through Instagram recently, we came across a reel video of BTS' youngest Jungkook with the BGM of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's 'Aapko Kya?' dialogue. The reel includes videos of Jungkook solo and with some of the BTS members. We see him with Kim Taehyung when Anupamaa begins, "Main Ghumu," and we see Park Jimin aka Jimin's back when Anupamaa says, 'kisike saath jaau,' and the rest have JK's solo clips. The edit is super cute to the seriously empowering dialogue but it turns out savage anyway. JK's charm or editor's skills, take your pick.

Check BTS' Jungkook X Anupamaa reel here:

Now, that's Hollywood News and Entertainment News-worthy, isn't it?

Jungkook X Qatar X FIFA World Cup

On his work front, Jungkook recently flew to Qatar for a promotional shoot for the FIFA World Cup. The Golden Maknae of BTS got a very warm welcome with flowers. He happily waved, greeted and gave out hearts to the ARMYs when spotted on the streets in Qatar. When Jungkook returned home, he enthusiastically greeted ARMY with a bow, wink and loads of hearts.

Meanwhile, BTS has bagged 10 nominations at the MAMAs. In other news, BTS has decided to enlist in the military. Jin will be joining the military by December, that is if Chris Martin’s speech is to go by. Thereafter, one by one, the rest of the BTS members will enlist as per their schedules.