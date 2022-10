BTS member Jungkook is in Qatar for his personal schedule for FIFA World Cup 2022. The golden maknae of BTS flew down a couple of days ago. He got a grand welcome in Qatar with a bouquet and ARMY went gaga over the same. But right now, ARMY is back to crushing on their Jungkookie. Pictures and videos of BTS' Jungkook are a hot topic on social media right now. The BTS ARMY is hooked on to social media to get a glimpse of Jungkook or even Jin who just landed in Argentina for a concert with Coldplay.

Jungkoook's pictures and videos from Qatar go viral

Jungkook jetted off to Qatar two days ago. He is going to be a part of the FIFA World Cup 2022 promotional campaign it seems. Jungkook was seen in a white/cream jacket and black pants. He looked in high spirits, ready to give his best shot during the shoot. He was seen waving and greeting the ARMYs in the Arab country very warmly. He also thanked them for waiting for him while he was busy working. The pictures and videos of the same are the talks of Hollywood News right now.

Jungkook was also seen performing on the streets of Qatar. He was shooting for the promotional video for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Jungkook was as usual confident and in his element as he shot for the promotional campaign. He also seemed excited about working. BTS' Golden Maknae was seen surrounded by a lot of people. It seems he had a big team while working in Qatar. He seems t be shooting at a marketplace (Souq) in Doha, Qatar.

Check Jungkook's pictures/videos from Qatar here:

His baby highness Jungkookie is at the Souq where we go on weekends. I’m at work rn so I can’t go see him? But the thought that we went to the same place is heaven? #Jungkookie in Qatar?? pic.twitter.com/XpYvtdGhsa — busan bae ??? (@busanbae_twt) October 25, 2022

really loved how they treat our little prince Jungkookie, he looks so adorable ?

but, in Qatar to shoot new song? or filming something? arghh i can't wait pic.twitter.com/TZzNaSPVYt — ????????? | ??????????☕ (@nurulnunu19) October 25, 2022

Qatar Jungkookie ???????? something is coming up I'm so excited and looking forward to it ?? pic.twitter.com/A8yH2LnKUC — bangtan boys ?? (@SweetyGogoi6) October 25, 2022

look at all these people protecting and taking care of jungkookie in qatar ? he's so loved pic.twitter.com/7hVvxoCJZk — d (@jksfiance) October 25, 2022

Jungkookie in Qatar

His smile >>> pic.twitter.com/f2gCgVRswN — ساکن سواحل نامکاندا :)) (@Armyot7hope) October 25, 2022

BTS X World Cup song

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that BTS will be collaborating with Hyundai Motors for the FIFA World Cup song. With it, the president of Hyundai said that they aimed at creating an opportunity of uniting everyone towards the goal of sustainability and cheering each other up. The song is called Goal of the Century.

Meanwhile, after completing their personal schedules, each of the BTS member will enlist in the military.