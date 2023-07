BTS fans in India known as desimys do whatever they can to promote the boys. The kings of K-Pop are going on their mandatory military duty. While Seokjin and Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope have already left, the rest are expected to leave later in 2023. The septet has plans to get together as a group by middle or end of 2025. It will be possible only if everyone completes military service on time. Jungkook will be releasing his solo Seven on July 14, 2023. There is immense excitement about the same. Korean actress Han So Hee is rumored to be in it. We have seen her in dramas like Nevertheless, The World Of The Married, My Name and others. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook deletes his Instagram; reveals why he quit the social media app on new LIVE

Jungkook will be doing a lot of his promotions in the US. The Golden Maknae has driven fans crazy with the concept pics. We can see his abs in their full glory. Also, he will be the second to feature in a MV with a female artiste after Namjoon's Smoke Sprite with Soyeon. Jungkook fans in Kolkata have made print outs of Seven concept photos and pasted them in Park Street, Kolkata. They have put on top of pics of politicians like TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. This pic has been shared by a fan on social media... Also Read - BTS Jungkook at FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden Maknae has cutest reaction as a little girl at Qatar mall treats him to his iconic line

SEVEN posters in Park Street, kolkata... Helloooo ?? pic.twitter.com/pKNgnSVNor — Ankitaᵒᵗ⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ ???⍤⃝?아포방포 ? SEVEN⁷ COMING ? (@koyankita) July 8, 2023

We have seen birthday celebrations of Jungkook and BTS V happening in Kolkata. In fact, LED ads were placed too. This is how fans reacted on it... Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's birthday celebrations kick off; Pakistan, Korea, Philippines ring in Jungkook Day with art and social work [View Pics]

Trending Now

Fyi Park Street is one of the busiest street in Kolkata ? — Ankitaᵒᵗ⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ ???⍤⃝?아포방포 ? SEVEN⁷ COMING ? (@koyankita) July 8, 2023

This is done by Kolkata ARMYs not BIGHIT. Don't get confused guys ?? — Ankitaᵒᵗ⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ ???⍤⃝?아포방포 ? SEVEN⁷ COMING ? (@koyankita) July 8, 2023

I also thought I'd give posters at metro stations but I'm hell introvert I can't ?? — Vartika⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ ??‍♀️ apobangpo ? (@whatskookiing) July 8, 2023

Omg omg ? jisne bhi lagaya dilse dhanyabad army ?

? — subha?thv ia??7byjk•ᴗ•? (@Vth_subha) July 8, 2023

We can see that posters of Trinamool Congress party members are also there. The song of Jungkook will be out on July 14, 2023.