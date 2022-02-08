Bangtan Boys are everybody's favourite, especially ARMY. Interestingly, ARMY, 9 years ago today, Jungkook aka the Golden Maknae of BTS graduated from his middle school, that is, 9th grade. He had already been introduced as a BTS member by then. And hence, Jungkook was accompanied by his hyungs Jin (Kim Seokjin), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok) and Jimin (Park Jimin). And that's not it, Jungkook, Jimin and Hobi also created a BOP song inspired by Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa's Young, Wild and Free ft. Bruno Mars. 9 years ago on this day, Bangtan TV had dropped the song which featured teenage 3Js aka Hobi, Jimin and Jungkook. Also Read - BTS: From Taehyung playing trumpet to Hobi’s fluffy look – 7 stunning fanarts that demand attention

We thought of sharing the video with y'all ARMY and refresh memories, instil nostalgia on how far, the boys have come. It is titled 'Graduate of bulletproof boy'. Firstly, the video of 3Js is so dan adorable that you cannot get enough of it. The boys look so much young, like babies. Hobi looks like a grown-up teenager with cool dude vibes, Jimin aka Chimchim looks cute chubby teenager whereas Jungkook looks like a complete baby. It has been shot in the school premises and we see J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook playing around and crooning to the pop number. The boys did a fantastic job with the MV. They have that hip-hop group boys vibes that they had initially. Now, their aura is completely different. Anyway, the video is filled with loads of aegyos and awwdorable moments. Check it out here:

Jungkook originally attended Baekyang Elementary & Middle School in Busan. He got transferred to Singu Middle School in Seoul later, shared bts_daily.news on Instagram. Check out the pictures here:

After his graduation, Jungkook had also shared a log in which he turned a little emotional and said that he was missing his mom and dad. A young 16-year-old Jungkook's video wherein he is missing his mom and dad will tug at your heartstrings, ARMY. Check it out here:

Note, BTS hadn't debuted yet back then. Meanwhile, now the boys are chilling and having fun exploring Instagram. BTS is going to conduct a concert in Seoul in March.