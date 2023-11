It is time that ARMY has to say good-bye to BTS for a year and a half. The four members Jungkook, Jimin, RM and Taehyung will be enlisting in the military for their mandatory service. The dates are out now. As per a report in Star News, RM and Kim Taehyung aka V will be enlisting on December 11 while Jungkook and Jimin are going in on December 12. Like Jin, they too are doing an enlistment in winters. BTS fans known as ARMY are still trying to come on terms with this separation. Taehyung shared pics of his shredded hair on social media. Also Read - Jungkook wins hearts with his shout-out for BTS' RM and his mom as he performs Golden On Stage; Top 7 Highlights

BTS: This is how Jungkook, RM, Jimin and V treated fans

BTS fans were pampered thoroughly before the members decided to go to the military. Jungkook did a concert in Seoul, Korea and pampered fans with gifts like perfumes, chocolates and Godiva icecreams. He also did interviews and performances abroad. Likewise, Taehyung aka V did a concert on a TV show. Jimin took some rest after his album Face, while RM was busy producing songs and enjoying time with friends. Fans feel how will they pass time without BTS till the time Jin gets back from the military.

VMIN will be separated for 18 months because of military enlistment the Universe will be out of balance for the duration of their service (separation of soulmates have catastrophic consequences) pic.twitter.com/9fRanggryF — GOLDEN by Jungkook 11.03?⍤⃝?⁷ ✨✨✨ (@FujiN_15) November 29, 2023

While RM and V will be in the same centre, Jungkook and Jimin are going in together. Jin and J-Hope will be back in some months. The last album to come out will be that of Kim Seokjin aka Jin. SUGA is doing public service in the military. He is in charge of water services.