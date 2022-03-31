BTS' Jungkook lashes out at a troll who asked him to eat dog sh*t; check out the singer's befitting reply

BTS Jungkook gave a hater the taste of his own medicine when the online user got nasty with him during his impromptu Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram. The Korean singer was interacting with his fans and having a great time replying to their queries. He then came across a troll who crossed the line with him. But Jungkook wasn't someone to ignore the troll. He gave a befitting reply to the objectionable message with his wit and humour. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's love for Netflix shows get love from the digital streaming platform on social media

A Twitter account known as the BTS translator Sel posted Jungkook's nasty exchange with the troll. "Are you bored? eat dog sh*t," read the troll's message. To which, Jungkook replied, "Aren't your words really extreme?" and then added, "Ah if you crumble up choco pie (into a ball) the shape looks similar." Fans were mighty impressed by Jungkook's way of handling his haters. They couldn't stop lauding him. Apart from giving it back to his hater, Jungkook also replied to a fan who asked him if he would appear in a K-drama. "Do I look like I would be good at acting?" he replied.

Jungkook also made one more video at 2 am on Wednesday night, to assure fans that he is doing okay after testing Covid-19 positive when he recently landed in the US. He is currently in quarantine in the US.

Recently, K-pop superband BTS members Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jimin made a surprise appearance during the 94th Academy Awards to celebrate some of their favourite Pixar and Disney movies, including Oscar winner Coco and the -starring live-action Aladdin. Their appearance came during the Oscar telecast after Disney won a couple prizes at the ceremony. BTS favourite Coco won two Oscars at the 2018 ceremony, including animated feature and original song for Remember Me.