A couple of weeks ago, Jungkook gave FIFA World Cup their anthem alongside Fahadh Al Kubaisi. Called Dreamers, the song became a hit and a lot of football fans and the community also loved the new FIFA anthem. Jungkook became the first South Korean artist and the BS member to do so. ARMY has been brimming with pride ever since. Jungkook was in Qatar to shoot the Dreamers anthem. He shot for about two days with the crew there. The Bangtan TV dropped the Bangtan Bomb episode of the behind the scenes from the shoot of Jungkook starrer Dreamers. And BTS ARMY is gaga over Jungkook.

BTS from Jungkook's Dreamers shoot in Qatar

Right now, Hollywood News is buzzing hot with how cool Jungkook is looking in the MV shoot of Dreamers. The Bangtan Bob episode gives a glimpse of what went behind the shoot of Dreamers while Jungkook was in Qatar. It is seen that Jungkook was quite focused on his work. He didn't mind doing another take just for the right shot. Jungkook also gave inputs of his own while shooting for the song and was his confident self, as always.

One thing that can be noticed in Dreamers MV shoot BTS is that Jungkook felt quite hot due to the hot weather in Qatar. He called the residents of Qatar invincible for dealing with all the heat. The assistants were seen holding handheld fans to keep Jungkook cool as well. Despite the heat, Jungkook found Qatar beautiful. He also talked about seeing ARMYs up close and thanked them for cheering on him while he shot for the MV.

Check out the BTS of Jungkook's Dreamers video shoot here:

ARMY goes gaga over Jungkook

In the video, we can see Jungkook taking off his jacket since it is hot. It has exposed the tattoos on his arm. ARMY is going crazy over his sleeve-length tattoos. Some even cannot get over his adorable interaction with a falcon. Check out the tweets here:

I wake up to THIS. Merry Christmas to meeee ???#JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/Chzb8Sm1Yt — KjoyMᴮᴱ (@kristiannejm) December 26, 2022

Antes que nada buenos días ...

Continuamos...

AAAAAAAH TENEMOS EL EP DE JUNGKOOK RN QATAR CON ATAQUE INCLUIDO AAAAAAH JEON JUNGKOOK QUE HERMOSO ,ESOS BRAZOS,LOS TATUAJES,JEON JUNGKOOK CALMATE QUE ME DA ALGO AAAAH EL HOMBRE QUE ES ??? pic.twitter.com/TKPyGkC9Xv — ???⛄?????⁷HBele ⟭⟬∞? (@Hanny09010060) December 26, 2022

우리 소중한 정국이ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ

나는 네가 다른 아랍 나라에 다시 돌아와서 정말 너무 기뻐요ㅠㅠㅠㅜㅜㅠ

오빠 고생많이했어 사랑해 ??????? pic.twitter.com/w3WTzOQWAQ — 리나¹¹'¹⁰ | Taemin D-99 (@_rinamu) December 26, 2022

GOD GIVE ME STRENGTH pic.twitter.com/tj4NzThGgd — Jess⁷ ♡ (@MiSolHobii) December 26, 2022

We should say thank you to Qatar's weather ? pic.twitter.com/SwWjSW9Mq2 — Shubhu⁷???? (@bts_lovearmy136) December 26, 2022

Jungkook tomándose una foto con el halcón ,,su carita de sorpresa por qué le encantó ,,es un bebé lindo ,,esos ojitos ???#jungkook @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/PJ7roMDnGo — ???⛄?????⁷HBele ⟭⟬∞? (@Hanny09010060) December 26, 2022

look at his tattoos ?pic.twitter.com/s4I2aFXhQy — sapeuna⁷ ♡ (@s_lovesbts_sm) December 26, 2022

Jungkook recently grabbed headlines for seeing off Kim Seokin aka Jin in the military. He hid his face and talked a little during the send-off of Jin. Jungkook is quite emotional when it comes to things about his members.