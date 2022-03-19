BTS: Jungkook leaves ARMY shook as he activates his flirt mode in a Q and A session on Instagram; fans say, 'He's not a baby anymore'

BTS maknae Jungkook left fans shook on Holi. The singer who is 24 indulged his fans in a Q and A session. Jeon Jungkook unabashedly flirted back with fans leaving them shaken. ARMYs started wondering if Jungkook also changed his temperament with his Insta ID from user alphabet to Jungkook.97. The golden maknae is known as the baby of the group. But some of the answers given by Jeon Jungkook has made fans wonder if he is indeed a baby any more. Jungkook teased a fan to confess that she loved him instead of 'liked' him, and also made a Ramyeon reference. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Jungkook and V's dance on Brown Munde and Kehndi Hundi goes viral, Kanye West’s Instagram account temporarily suspended and more

He told a fan if she wished to have ramyeon with him. As we know, in K-dramas a conversation over a hot bowl of ramyeon leads to something romantic. This was not all. When someone made a reference to Netflix and chill, he said these days it is more like do you want to come home and see my cat. It seems it implies that people of opposite sex get to each other's place to see a cat and it leads to other things...ahem ahem! Some fans wondered if the Las Vegas air had already touched Jeon Jungkook. Take a look at the flirty lines said by the BTS member... Also Read - BTS: Butter, BE, Map of the Soul and other current bestselling albums of the K-Pop band REVEALED

User jungkook.97 is such a flirt... I still can't proceed the word he said come see my cat....my dirty mind?#JUNGKOOK #JK ? pic.twitter.com/WHM3IOCJzZ — Min⁷⚡°™ (@kookielat11) March 18, 2022

Fans started noticing the difference in the boys' personalities. Jungkook seemed quite relaxed while ARMYs noted how Taehyung aka V shut down such comments as delusional. Jin would tell people to cut out the nonsense while SUGA aka Min Yoongi reacted on his mood. Also Read - BTS: Walt Disney's first-of-its-kind special gesture for Run BTS episode featuring the septet wins hearts

I feel like after being a massive flirt online, introvert @BTS_twt #Jungkook would do this IRL:

JK: Do you want to see my cat?

Me: (dirty thoughts) sure ?

JK: Ok (then takes me to his place & leads me to a room)

JK: Hyung she wants to see you

Yoongi: ?? pic.twitter.com/rBBNwfLpCs — ???Kookiebae ⁷ ??? (@KookieBae26) March 18, 2022

JK being multi talented idol, has a doberman, cool tattoos, degree, knows how to drive, cook, wash clothes and NOW learned to to flirt!? AND HE'S GOOD AT IT. HE'S NOT A BABY ANYMORE!! LEMME SEE THAT CAT DZADDY! ? #JungKook — Miss Min (@ces_castro5) March 18, 2022

they all won’t flirt back bcz jungkook is the only INTERNATIONAL PLAYBOY?‍♀️#jungkook https://t.co/55lexBO6np — Seokjin (@seokjinmylove04) March 18, 2022

The latest news is that Jin has met with an injury to his finger and got it operated. He is recovering well. BTS members are making noise with their Insta accounts.