Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – are done with two days of the concert at LA's SoFi stadium. Two more days of the BTS concert remains. The septet will perform at the SoFi Stadium on 1st and 2nd December. The mania behind the boys is not going to die down as this is their first-ever offline concert in presence of ARMY. The hype is too surreal. We have made a compilation of some of BTS member Jungkook's moments from SoFi that will always stay with us forever and we know with you too, ARMY. Let's check them out below:
Shirtless Jungkook
A video from the backstage of BTS' PTD on stage at the LA concert is going viral. It features the boys going backstage to change their costumes. And Jungkook's shirtless video has grabbed the attention of the BTS ARMY. Check out the video below:
JK's Baepsae hip thrust
Whenever the Golden Maknae is on stage, there are both hot (read sexy) and some adorable and emotional moments. Here's when the youngest BTS member's energy was on peak. His vibes on Baepsae are always a notch higher and it's super HOT. Even V aka Kim Taehyung goes crazy during Baepsae. Check out the videos here:
Mimicking ARMY
Y'all would know how Jungkook loves to imitate everyone and everything. So, he imitated ARMY too. An ARMY did a heart with fingers and Jungkook recreated the same when he saw it on the AV. Check out the super cute video here:
His priceless reactions when ARMY screams his name
As much as ARMY loves Jungkook, he loves them back. At BTS' concert at SoFi stadium, ARMY kept screaming his name and here's how he reacted to the same...
Turning the stage into the ramp
Every BTS member is a model in themselves. Jungkook's chiselled physique always sends ARMY thirsting. So, when the My Universe singer turned up in the all-black outfit, multiple fam cams caught multiple clips. Check them out below:
He also ripped his shirt open during the performance and ARMY caught it on the video. Check out the clip here:
When he was addressed as Bam's dad
Jungkook is a doting pet dad to Doberman Bam. An ARMY had got a banner saying that she loves Bam's dad and JK acknowledged it.
JK cheering on BG dancers
The BTS members are always helping out the staff and appreciating them. Here's when JK hyped the BG dancer at the concert and even hugged them later on:
Goofy moments
When he did a little wiggle on stage after a performance, ARMY captured it on camera. He spun around so hard once that his glasses fell off. He even mistook his water bottle for a mic during the performance. He is such an adorable dearie.
When he finds peace in presence of ARMY
Jungkook has a massive fan following and has a lot of endearing qualities. We shared some that ARMY witnessed during the concert. More will come in the next two days of the concert. Cannot wait for more...
