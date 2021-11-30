Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – are done with two days of the concert at LA's SoFi stadium. Two more days of the BTS concert remains. The septet will perform at the SoFi Stadium on 1st and 2nd December. The mania behind the boys is not going to die down as this is their first-ever offline concert in presence of ARMY. The hype is too surreal. We have made a compilation of some of BTS member Jungkook's moments from SoFi that will always stay with us forever and we know with you too, ARMY. Let's check them out below: Also Read - BTS: Jin makes his own little 'Superman squad' at Six Flags amusement park; gets Funnel ice-cream treat from the manager - view pics

Shirtless Jungkook

A video from the backstage of BTS' PTD on stage at the LA concert is going viral. It features the boys going backstage to change their costumes. And Jungkook's shirtless video has grabbed the attention of the BTS ARMY. Check out the video below: Also Read - BTS: 5 times Golden Maknae Jungkook enchanted ARMY with phenomenal cover versions

JK's Baepsae hip thrust

Whenever the Golden Maknae is on stage, there are both hot (read sexy) and some adorable and emotional moments. Here's when the youngest BTS member's energy was on peak. His vibes on Baepsae are always a notch higher and it's super HOT. Even V aka Kim Taehyung goes crazy during Baepsae. Check out the videos here: Also Read - BTS: From Lizzo finding Jimin-V sexy, Becky G-J-Hope's reunion and Anderson Paak's wife Jaylyn fangirling over Jin – 5 interactions of the septet with female celebs which were cuteness overloaded

24 yo jungkook performing 'baepsae' is driving me crazy ?‍?pic.twitter.com/OZwm1oUR2b — ︎정구기⁷ (@dreamjeons) November 29, 2021

Jungkook il aime trop joué avec notre cœur ??!,!,! pic.twitter.com/GgVrwuS1K4 — ??? ????´? ???????? ?????⁸ ? (@multistan_b) November 30, 2021

JUNGKOOK & V'S BAEPSAE OH MY GOD I CANT DO THIS ANYMOREEBJSJSpic.twitter.com/00YIlEM7y3 — jul (@gguklovrbot) November 28, 2021

Mimicking ARMY

Y'all would know how Jungkook loves to imitate everyone and everything. So, he imitated ARMY too. An ARMY did a heart with fingers and Jungkook recreated the same when he saw it on the AV. Check out the super cute video here:

jungkook noticing the army making a heart with their fingers on the screen and instantly making one too, he's so precious ? pic.twitter.com/nl4BFae9oy — jk updates | vids ? (@jjklve_) November 30, 2021

His priceless reactions when ARMY screams his name

As much as ARMY loves Jungkook, he loves them back. At BTS' concert at SoFi stadium, ARMY kept screaming his name and here's how he reacted to the same...

Turning the stage into the ramp

Every BTS member is a model in themselves. Jungkook's chiselled physique always sends ARMY thirsting. So, when the My Universe singer turned up in the all-black outfit, multiple fam cams caught multiple clips. Check them out below:

jungkook’s model walk. swaying his hips from side to side, pic.twitter.com/xxA86xJIKV — きた (@daintykuku) November 29, 2021

He also ripped his shirt open during the performance and ARMY caught it on the video. Check out the clip here:

JUNGKOOK WENT SO HARD THAT HIS TOP LITERALLY TORE??? LIKE IT LEGIT RIPPED ? pic.twitter.com/OUsVkHHzGI — sushi⁷ SEEING BTS IN 144p (@smolrollol) November 28, 2021

When he was addressed as Bam's dad

Jungkook is a doting pet dad to Doberman Bam. An ARMY had got a banner saying that she loves Bam's dad and JK acknowledged it.

jungkook was smiling at an armys sign here which had written “bam’s dad, i love you” in korean ? THIS IS SO DEVASTATING pic.twitter.com/JNdF2E7Okp — bts ? (@jeonboops) November 28, 2021

GUSTO KO DIN MADURO NG ISANG JEON JUNGKOOK!!!!! ??? pic.twitter.com/RprKaBoNcO — JJK ⁷ (@JudibelzXKookie) November 30, 2021

JK cheering on BG dancers

The BTS members are always helping out the staff and appreciating them. Here's when JK hyped the BG dancer at the concert and even hugged them later on:

Jungkook cheering and hyping up the backup dancers ?? pic.twitter.com/Fm6ECgnMCI — JK updates. (@DailyofJK) November 30, 2021

jungkook kneeled in front of the back dancers, clapped for them, and then hugged them with the biggest grin? pic.twitter.com/64KdOvp6EM — ︎정구기⁷ (@dreamjeons) November 29, 2021

Goofy moments

When he did a little wiggle on stage after a performance, ARMY captured it on camera. He spun around so hard once that his glasses fell off. He even mistook his water bottle for a mic during the performance. He is such an adorable dearie.

jungkook's lil wiggle ? pic.twitter.com/OOtHIdn335 — jk updates | vids ? (@jjklve_) November 28, 2021

by far the cutest video of the night jungkook confused his water bottle for his mic??? pic.twitter.com/lOnBuGIfIN — ?⁷ misses bts (@vminnies) November 29, 2021

jungkook's reaction when he spun too fast and his glasses went flying ? pic.twitter.com/rfjfm5zZI4 — jk updates ★ (@jjklve) November 28, 2021

JUNGKOOK FORGOT THE SECOND BOW SO JIMIN PULLED HIM BACK TO DO IT ? pic.twitter.com/EyGZe0XkFi — juls (@jikookheart) November 29, 2021

JIMIN GETS BEHIND JUNGKOOK AND THEY SWAY TOGETHER ? pic.twitter.com/tV1IQcEN5d — busan baes ?? (@stopkookminpls) November 29, 2021

BYE FROM WHERE I WAS SITTING JUNGKOOK MADE JIN'S ARMS DISAPPEAR KAJEODKD #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA_D2 pic.twitter.com/QCcmaPw2eK — ًbren misses bts (@jinciaga) November 29, 2021

jungkook accidentally got poked by seokjin's pig tails while he was trying to whisper something to him ? pic.twitter.com/7e4cZswF2c — hourly jinkook ?? (@jinkookhours) November 29, 2021

40 seconds of jungkook not staying still during their ending speech pic.twitter.com/PCCQC3Bpcq — jungkook loops (@jeonjkloops) November 29, 2021

hahaha jungkook imitating jimin's part in save me!! he was about to laugh pic.twitter.com/vTwRxIS2KV — 서린 (@kseorin_b71) November 29, 2021

When he finds peace in presence of ARMY

jungkook speaking in english and the way speaks is so cute ? pic.twitter.com/MmMIrKL8TQ — jungkook pics (@kookpiics) November 29, 2021

cant explain the look of peace on his face when jungkook removes his in ears for WAB pic.twitter.com/KrwtkXG2Ye — kawira⁷ (@cyphertanie) November 28, 2021

Jungkook has a massive fan following and has a lot of endearing qualities. We shared some that ARMY witnessed during the concert. More will come in the next two days of the concert. Cannot wait for more...