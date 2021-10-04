A couple of days ago, reports of BTS' Jungkook was accused of under-the-table or back-door advertising. It so happened that In the month of September, twice Jungkook was seen wearing a tee from his brother's clothing brand, Graffiti On Mind, launched by Six6uys. And a person had filed a complaint with South Korea's Fair Trade Commission saying that Jungkook was trying to indirectly endorse the product, thus violating the practice of fair and free trade. The complainant, in his letter to FTC, requested the officials to check whether the brand's sales hit an unimaginable high after seeing him wearing the tees more than once. The complainant felt Jungkook was giving the brand free exposure to rig the sales, knowing that his popularity will boost them. Later on, it was reported that the Permission to Dance and Dynamite hitmaker had resigned as one of the directors from his brother's company. Also Read - BTS: Loved the septet's James Bond look at The Fact Music Awards 2021? Tell us which member you want to see in a 007 film? Vote Now

And now ARMY, heave a sigh of relief. Jungkook is likely to get a clean chit. Yes, you read that right. In an interview with Hankyung, a Korean media outlet, a representative from the Fair Trade commission revealed that Jungkook's case lacks the "intention" of manipulation of sales and hence "it is unlikely for Jungkook's action to be defined as an under-the-table advertisement."

"Based on the details revealed thus far, it is unlikely for Jungkook's action to be defined as a manipulative, under-the-table advertisement. 'The intent to deceive' constitutes an under-the-table advertisement. The commission will further verify the facts, but if Jungkook has not spoken about the shirt in question, then the commission will not perceive his action [of wearing the shirt] as having an intent to deceive," the representative of Fair Trade Commission told the K-media. The rep further stated that the FTC has a list of check points that helps them determine whether any violation has take place and Jungkook wearing the shirt does not violate the policies.

"It does not seem Jungkook has violated any of the Fair Trade Commission's policies simply by wearing the shirt," the rep said. Jungkook recently grabbed headlines for being the first Korean artist to have more than 3 million likes for just 5 tweets. ARMY had celebrated the same by trending him as 'Jungkook Rules Twitter', 'Jungkook Twitter King' and 'Social Media King Jungkook' on Twitter. He also grabbed eyeballs for his lip piercing!