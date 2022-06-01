BTS members RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) joined the US president Joe Biden a couple of hours ago to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and Asian inclusion. The Bangtan boys looked dope in black and white tuxes as they gave a short speech on anti-Asian hate crimes and Asian inclusion on the last day of AANHPI (Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander) Heritage month. Before heading to the White House, Jungkook had left ARMYs heartbroken as he removed all of his Instagram posts and highlights. But he is now back! Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jungkook deletes ALL his posts from Instagram; Photographer denies clicking Johnny Depp’s pic used as evidence and more

BTS Jungkook makes comeback on Instagram

BTS' youngest member Jungkook has now shared about 21 posts on social media. They include pictures from his White House visit and some pictures from the US trip. He seems to be following a pattern as his feed also includes some black tiles in between. It seems Jungkook wanted to make a fresh start on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS UPDATES | 방탄소년단 'PROOF' (@bts_daily.news)

BTS Jungkook deletes previous IG posts

Well, tbh, it is not known whether he really deleted all of his Instagram posts or has just archived them. Yesterday, ARMY had been heartbroken over the same. Jungkook's previous post gave an insight into what he loved doing the most. His posts included videos of his dance rehearsals, boxing, working out videos and more. Jungkook had also shared concert photos on his gram, all of which may (ARMYs hope) be in the archive.

BTS ARMY reacts Golden Maknae's comeback

BTS ARMY has been going gaga over Jungkook's current IG feed. Fans are heaving a sigh of relief over his posts. Some have noticed that even the black tiles aka the blanks in between have got over 2M likes. ARMYs have called it rebranding. Some of the ARMYs feel his IG is inspired by IG pro BTS member J-Hope aka JK's Hobi hyung. But essentially, they are just happy that he is back on Instagram. Check out the tweets below:

oh jungkook did an instagram REBRANDING — appa's mother⁷ (@hobiglucose) June 1, 2022

Wow, even black-themed pictures uploaded by JK on Instagram hit 2 million hearts and counting? #JUNGKOOK #Instagram @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/0AfPe06g3d — Moon Lover ⁷ ? (@easykielx) June 1, 2022

So it looks like jungkook hired hobi to do his instagram account lol pic.twitter.com/4gQoGGbLv4 — Yoongi_USA?? (slow) (@Yoongi_USA) June 1, 2022

so you mean to tell me that jungkook has rebranded his whole instagram account while i was ASLEEP ????? https://t.co/4XIxcBdYLq — ari⁷ (@aritaestic) June 1, 2022

Jungkook’s instagram feed looks amazing ? pic.twitter.com/FpdRq2oBEr — Alice⁷ ⚔️? (@AliceinBTS) June 1, 2022

OKAY INSTAGRAM AESTHETIC OKAY JUNGKOOK — baby j(ess)⁷ (@miin__suga) June 1, 2022

i find it so endearing how jungkook decides to redo his entire instagram account to make it more aesthetically pleasing to look at. the proud smile that must’ve been on his face once he did it :( — laura⁷ (@ilsanjoonies) June 1, 2022

jungkook’s instagram profile gives off chaebol vibes ? — june (@JuneRightHere) June 1, 2022

Jungkook just gets mad creative sometimes, he is just born with creative bones in his body. Like it’s just an Instagram feed but it is so hawt to me that he went all out and creative with that sh*t as well. Damn Jeon Jungkook — Aarushi⁷__?? (@lalili007) June 1, 2022

JUNGKOOK.97 IS BACK ?

HIS INSTAGRAM IS INSPRIRED BY HIS HOBI HYUNG ?❤️

I LOVE THEM SO MUCH ❤️

MY #HOPEKOOK #JHOPE #JUNGKOOK #btsoninstagram pic.twitter.com/MiKZuJprmd — Jeon Vin ❤️ (@VinGoogie) June 1, 2022

i'm really super surprised when jungkook updates again on instagram today, so that's why he cleaned up all his instagram posts and instagram story highlights on instagram yesterday. so this time he posted some his new posts but this time it's aesthetic ✨ pic.twitter.com/fSQfSqhl1w — ᵃⁿⁱᶜᵃʷⁱᵗʰᵗʰᵛ (@anicathv) June 1, 2022

deleting the posts with millions of likes which made him hold some greatest records on instagram just to start a new aesthetic is such a jungkook thing to do ? — َ (@97spov) June 1, 2022

BTS at the White House

BTS members gave a short speech at the White House late last night. It was in Korean and ARMYs are nothing but super proud of the boys and their deeds. Bangtan Boys' White House visit is the talk of the ARMY town on Twitter too.