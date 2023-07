BTS maknae Jungkook is going a number of VLives nowadays. The singer who has deactivated his Instagram account has said that Weverse is the place for him. Today, he did a couple of lives. He did one after his performance at Music Bank Inkigayo. Now, he again switched on the live. The singer said he had to finish his laundry before sleeping. It seems the dryer would take some time. In between, he spoke to ARMYs. A fan asked if he had ever eaten Indian food. He said he loved desi food. It seems he likes Naan and curry and mentioned Chicken Makhni. Desi fans are overjoyed. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook Indian fans promote Seven in Kolkata, stick posters besides politicians [View Pic]

This is not all. The Seven singer also adorably described the shape of a Naan on his Vlive. He told people not to talk about food as he would end up feeling hungry. He said he was starving. Earlier, Jimin had said that he knew Biryani was Indian food. BTS Indian fans are on cloud nine. SUGA said that he had watched Bollywood films in the past. Jungkook also sang Naatu Naatu much to the delight of everyone. Even RRR team gave him a shout-out for it! Also Read - BTS: Jungkook deletes his Instagram; reveals why he quit the social media app on new LIVE

We can see that fans in India are thrilled. Desis are waiting for the day when BTS will land on Indian soil. Jungkook is soon going to release an album and perhaps one more song. Also Read - BTS Jungkook at FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden Maknae has cutest reaction as a little girl at Qatar mall treats him to his iconic line