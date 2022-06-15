BTS: Jungkook makes shocking revelation about Grammy win; ARMY reacts as he says, 'I wasn’t really...'

BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook's interviews will be dropping on Weverse as a part of their annual celebrations, and release of their anthology album BTS Proof and the BTS Chapter 2. And in his interview with Weverse Magazine, BTS' Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook shared his thoughts about what it means for him to win a Grammy for BTS. And Jungkook's revelation is kinda savage, sincere and boasts about his love for music. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Simba Nagpal-Tejasswi Prakash shoot for Naagin 20-hours a day, Nia Sharma wears power suit similar to BTS' Jungkook and more
Jungkook pour his heart out on proving himself in BTS chapter 2
Jungkook had been talking about why music is important to him and what it means to him in his Weverse interview. Jungkook is always trying to be better and always feels that he is lacking. He is said to be very competitive because of his nature to always be and do better. While talking about the BTS Chapter 2, the new era of BTS, Jungkook shared that he would want to prove himself like the rest of the members have done by releasing music, mixtapes, OST, etc. That's when he was asked about the Grammy. Also Read - BTS: 5 times Golden Maknae Jungkook enchanted ARMY with phenomenal cover versions
What does Grammy win mean to BTS' Jungkook?
When the interviewer asked him if he drops one, it would be his 'Proof' as an artist more than a Grammy trophy in his arms. To which Jungkook replied that their (BTS') status will stay the same even if they don't win a grammy. He adds that it was a good experience. It made him realize that while winning would be a big deal, he wasn't really interested in winning one. "I’m more interested in proving myself through my music. And it was great seeing performances from people I never saw live before," he adds. Here's how ARMYs have reacted to Jungkook's kinda explosive statement: Also Read - OMG! Grammy winner Beyonce's REACTION after hearing BTS Jungkook's solo track ‘My Time’ will win your heart
BTS and Grammy
BTS has earned two nominations for the Grammys thus far. They got their first nomination at the 63rd Grammy Awards. They were nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Dynamite. They were nominated yet again in 2022, that is, the 64th Grammy awards in the same category, this time, for Butter. Unfortunately, they win. On the other hand, BTS has performed at the Grammys three years in a row. It began in 2020 when they performed at the 62nd Grammy event with Lil Nas X for the "Old Town Road" rendition alongside Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and Mason Ramsey. They performed Dynamite last year on a rooftop tower in Seoul. And this year, they gave a stunning performance on Butter which got a standing ovation from the audience.
