BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook has has quite the year in 2022. His solo Stay Alive for the webtoon did well. It was followed by Left And Right with Charlie Puth. The pop song is one of the biggest chartbusters of the year on Spotify. Then, came the biggest flex for all BTS and Jungkook fans. He performed Dreamers on a solo stage at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Local star Fahad Al Kubaisi gave him company as he sang some verses in Arabic. Now, the Spotify statistics are out. Well, ARMY is on cloud nine as Jungkook has two songs in top ten for Korean soloists and singers.

Reigning on top is Left And Right with over 442.3 million streams. It beats two chartbusters from Blackpink's new album Born Pink. Pink Venom is at 349 million streams while Shut Down has 249. 1 million streams. Not only the leading Korean girl band, BTS Jungkook has also surpassed Yet To Come, which was the leading song from Proof. It got 230. 5 million streams. Other songs are Love Dive and With You. Industry experts from the world over are hailing BTS Jungkook as one of the soloists to reckon with in the music world in the coming years. Well, he is looking all set for the same.

?Most Streamed Songs On Spotify by K-Pop Acts Released in 2022 #1. #LeftandRight —442.3M✨

#2. Pink Venom — 349.1M

#3. Shut Down — 249.6M

#4. Yet To Come — 230.5M

#5. Love Dive — 208.3M

#6. RUN BTS — 195.9M

#7. With You — 186.1M

#8. #StayAlive — 179.4M✨ #JungkookMadeHistory pic.twitter.com/d92dEqzavC — Daily_JK97ʲᵏ (@Daily_JK97) December 29, 2022

Congratulations Jungkook. You did amazing and so well, such an eventful year. So proud of him ? #JungkookMadeHistory

JUNGKOOK K-SOLOIST OF 2022 pic.twitter.com/6lWlIQLKRm — bee⁷ ? (@kooluvsbangtan) December 28, 2022

Jungkook hold the record for the biggest top3 song debuts by Kpop soloist on global spotify chart in history#JungkookMadeHistory

JUNGKOOK K-SOLOIST OF 2022 pic.twitter.com/4wb07bEhFy — SheriKoo? FIFAKOOK? (@stantalentjk) December 28, 2022

Jungkook is known for his heavenly voice. At FIFA World Cup 2022, he proved that he can manage on stage all alone as well. BTS members are still more focused on solo works as they have to fulfill mandatory military duties.