BTS' Jungkook named as the ‘Top Model Idol’ in Forbes Korea list; ARMY pours in massive support

BTS' Jungkook has added another feather to his cap when he was recently named as the 'Top Model Idol' after grabbing the top spot on the 'Forbes Korea Model Idol' list. The magazine complimented Jungkook for his various skills of being the 'main vocalist, lead dancer, and sub rapper of BTS.'

"He is well-known for his stable live performance that does not shake while performing strong choreography. He also showed a number of self-composed songs due to his excellent talent for composing and writing," read the quote used by Forbes to describe Jungkook who featured on the magazine's November issue.

Jungkook is featured in “Forbes Korea” November issue as the #1 “Forbes Korea Model Idol.” Forbes Korea praised Jungkook in his introduction and wrote "BTS Jungkook - He is the main vocalist, lead dancer, and sub rapper of BTS. He is well-known for his stable live performance+ pic.twitter.com/BeCOJ5wYA0 — K a yᴶᴷ ? (@JE0NSKAY) November 2, 2021

Majalah Forbes menampilkan Jungkook dalam edisi November mereka sebagai #1 'Forbes Korea Model Idol.' Forbes Korea memuji keterampilan menyanyi Jungkook dan kemampuan menarinya. Jungkook juga dipuji karena bakatnya dalam mengarang dan menulis lagu #JUNGKOOK #BTS cr:Allkpop pic.twitter.com/REeVD9lpr3 — MaboK-pop (@MaboKpop) November 7, 2021

?|30.10.21 چونجكوك الآن هو واجهة مجلة Forbes korea كالآيدول الفائز بالمركز الأول في استطلاع “Who is the IDOL you want to eat beef with” من هو الآيدول الذي تريد ان تأكل لحم الأبقار معه ؟#BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/H6IRH84KFq — EAGLE EGYPTIAN ARMY ?OST (@Eagle_Egypt_BTS) October 30, 2021

Recently, Jungkook surprised BTS ARMY by dropping his version of ' song Falling and fans couldn't keep calm. For the unversed, the original song is a part of the English singer's album, Fine Line which was released in 2019. Jungkook's version, which was recently released, has got over 9 million views already. The song surprised not just the ARMY but Jungkook's own teammate J-Hope as well.

Jungkook also gave a peek into his morning routine in the third episode of BTS In The Soop 2. From being an early bird to cooking his own breakfast and feeding his puppy to morning karaoke session, the ARMYs can take cues from Jungkook's morning routine to become as productive as he is.

Meanwhile, Following their online concert, BTS will have its first in-person concerts in Los Angeles in two years next month. 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - LA' will be held at SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2, with all tickets already sold out.