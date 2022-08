BTS ARMY, 'tis the birthday season. Three of the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jimin and Jungkook – celebrate their birthdays in the coming two months. Firstly, it's time for BTS' youngest member Jungkook's birthday on September 1. Next, we have is BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM's birthday on 13 September. Lastly, Park Jimin aka Jimin celebrates his birthday on the 13th of October. And ARMYs across the globe are planning to celebrate the BTS members; birthday. Group and individual projects have been organised by the ARMYs everywhere. Let's have a look at a few of Desi BTS ARMY's birthday projects for RM, Jimin and Jungkook. Also Read - BTS: After RM aka Kim Namjoon faces racist and homophobic slurs for becoming Most Handsome Face over Henry Cavill, TC Candler releases statement

Jungkook birthday project

BTS ARMY in Delhi/ NCR has organised a collaring drive for the street dogs in Cannaught Place, Delhi. The drive is happening on 3rd September. The aim of this project is to put reflective collars around street dogs to avoid accidents of the strays. On the day of the drive, ARMYs would get to spend time with the street doggos, collar them and also feed them. The collar costs Rs 50 only. Jungkook and all the BTS members are quite fond of dogs. Jungkook has three fur buddies, Bam, Song and Paeng. Jungkook will be so happy. The birthdays of Bangtan Boys will be a huge trend in Hollywood News. Also Read - BTS Entirety Teaser: RM aka Kim Namjoon's various personas merge in a sneak peek of the upcoming video; ARMY says, 'What A Perfect Man'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vid&Waf ? | Animal Welfare (@vidandwaf)

RM birthday project

RM is known for his love for art, music and nature. And hence, to celebrate BTS leader, Kim Namjoon's birthday, the BTS ARMY in Delhi, India has organised a plantation drive. The aim of this drive is to plan about 300 trees. Previous, they had planet 180 trees and this year's goal is 300. The cost of one plant is Rs 100. ARMYs can also donate to this cause and there's no limit to the donation amount. Namjoon will be so proud. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon drops adorable childhood picture; sends ARMY into a tizzy [View Tweets]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMY PROJECTS INDIA ?? (@aesthetics_of_bts)

RM, Jimin and Jungkook birthday project

Last but not least, we came across a very sweet gesture by the BTS ARMYs for the trio – RM, Jimin and Jungkook's birthdays. ARMYs have organised a fundraiser called Forget Me Not. It is for the elderly in India who have been affected by Alzheimer's. The donations will proceed to Hope Ek A.S.H.A foundation, an NGO that aims to build a dementia-friendly society and build an exclusive home for elderly patients suffering from Alzheimer's. There's no minimum or maximum amount for donation and the donations begin on 22nd August and will run till 10th October.

Wow ARMY, the Bangtan Boys would be super proud! There are more projects that are being planned by the BTS ARMYs all across the globe. During BTS members' birthdays, ARMYs always organise such charitable events.