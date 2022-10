BTS members keep trending online for various reasons. And even now, all the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – are also the talk of the town. Run BTS's performance possibility at the Busan Expo Concert, members making new friends in the industry, messages of the Bangtan Boys to the BTS ARMY and more are the reasons why the boys are trending. However, there is a unique reason why Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS is trending. it's because of his nose. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Run BTS returns! Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Suga and others try fly-yoga; ARMY cannot keep calm [View Tweets]

Hollywood News: Jungkook's nose grabs attention

BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook is truly unique and the most-loved member of a boy band. His style, smile, music, vocals, dance, abs and more is always the talk of the ARMY town. Fans cannot get over his personality. Jungkook's body (read look) – his built, muscles, tattoos, abs, smile have been widely discussed already. And now, it's Jungkook's nose that has grabbed the attention of the BTS ARMY. The artist ARMY seems to have taken up the Jungkook Nose Challenge. Also Read - BTS ARMY slam radio station after host pokes fun at fans spamming him to play Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Left and Right

Yep, Jungkook's nose has become a topic of discussion after various artists ARMY shared their fanart related to BTS' Jungkook and talked about how difficult it is to perfect Jungkook's nose in their drawings and sketches. One of the ARMY also called Jungkook's nose as the ninth wonder of the world. That's right. Let's check out the Jungkook Nose Challenge tweets, and fanarts here: Also Read - BTS: Taekook trends as Kim Taehyung and Jungkook’s picture with their manager’s son go viral [View Tweets]

I WANTED TO GET INVOLVED LOL (hope it’s ok that I did a diff ref)#JUNGKOOKNOSECHALLENGE #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/rlzPfTyoCi — rys - ☕️ dtiys ? (@cmeeart_twt) October 5, 2022

#JUNGKOOKNOSECHALLENGE OJO? yeah i love his nose a not normal amount pic.twitter.com/McSeznWjtN — rem⁷?comms open ! (@filterdalso) October 6, 2022

since #JUNGKOOKNOSECHALLENGE is trending... it's a perfect time to create my (first) own art tutorial on how draw his nose in side view

especially for jungkook nose enjoyers who wants to learn drawing... here's my tutorial, enjoy! pic.twitter.com/nWKdMIPyZZ — chin⁷?? (@BlueSkies_Chin) October 5, 2022

#JUNGKOOKNOSECHALLENGE thee most perfect nose pic.twitter.com/CGZWVOJ98g — mim ? ia bc uni (@mimookii) October 6, 2022

#JUNGKOOKNOSECHALLENGE is one of the most precious and endearing things to have ever happened in this world and i, as a googie nose enthusiast, am thankful for it ??? like.. LOOK AT THAT NOSE!!!! pic.twitter.com/yW970lrs5g — selene (@jkthverse) October 5, 2022

Saw lots of armys fan artists do this, so I wanted to join too, with my Vampire Jungkookie illustration hehe~?‍♂️???✨️#JUNGKOOKNOSECHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/knzi1rPFA9 — ★ Lonely Shooting Star ★ (@lonelyshootstar) October 6, 2022

Jungkook's nose is the ninth wonder of the world ✨️ https://t.co/No7FHbR7jz — ꒰ sol⁷ crying over yoongi ꒱ (@heart_ofgloss) October 6, 2022

Jungkook in the news

Meanwhile, Jungkook has been grabbing headlines for various reasons. He recently made news when the teaser of the boy bands' variety show – Run BTS' new episode dropped online. It was Jungkook's suggestion of taking up fly yoga (read ariel yoga) for the next Run BTS episode. BTS ARMY cannot wait for the new episode to be out on Tuesday. In other news, Jungkook's fans lashed out at DJ Brian Grimes when he refused to play Left and Right by Charlie Puth and Jungkook because the fans were bombarding him with the requests. Also, Jungkook's picture with their manager Hobum Song's son went viral a couple of days ago.