BTS: Jungkook officially bids goodbye to his eyebrow-piercing; ARMY is crying buckets – read tweets

K-pop boy band BTS is known for their fashion sense. Especially, Jungkook. He is known to be edgy. He loves tattoes and piercing. One of the most prominant piercings that he had was over his eyebrow. Well, he has undergone a look change and removed his eyebrow piercing. In an Instagram video, Jungkook showed off his new look and revealed that he has removed the piercing. ARMY seems to be not happy with it. Many of his fans are stating that they are missing his eyebrow piercing already. Some are confident that he'll come up with new piercing soon. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook explores Instagram with a request to satiate his hunger; ARMY goes berserk over his 'cuteness'

Check out a few tweets below:

jungkook's eyebrow piercing... i need it back for my sanity... pic.twitter.com/PGLpLQ52wN — ari⁷ (@mygustlab) February 27, 2022

WAIT WHAAAT ?? JUNGKOOK REMOVED HIS EYEBROWS PIERCING ??? ?? pic.twitter.com/aAFu25m4jK — BTS L¡ve Stream!n L¡nks (@BTSLiveStreamin) February 26, 2022

dear jungkook’s piercing, you may gone but will NEVER be forgotten, still remember how i fell of my chair when i first saw you, thank you for all the beautiful memories, i will miss you — super tuna lover⁷ (@iminbtsland) February 26, 2022

So jungkook was trying us to show he took out his eye brow piercing how can I continue my life now — Shru⁷ (@bangtinyboyys) February 26, 2022

jungkook cutely showing he removed his eyebrow piercing while humming beautifully, his tiny gasp in the end ? pic.twitter.com/ZB5scTT1Cx — jk updates ★ (@jjklve) February 26, 2022

jungkook took off his eyebrow piercing i don’t know how to feel about life anymore — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) February 26, 2022

Well, what do you think of Jungkook's new look without his eyebrow piercing? Tweet to us @BollywoodLife and let us know.