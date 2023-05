BTS Jungkook is perhaps the most famous Korean celebrity the world over. The handsome young singer has millions of fans. But along with him, there are always issues of being stalked by sasaengs. Today, he has written a note requesting fans not to send food to his place. He said it was nice that they thought of him but he would not accept such parcels. Instead, he told fans to spend on themselves as he eats quite well. Jungkook said he is letting this pass now but if such action is repeated, he will try to find out who is breaching his privacy and take action from the number. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook deletes his Instagram; reveals why he quit the social media app on new LIVE

what the fuck why are you all sending food delivery to jungkook's house.. how did they even find out about his address pic.twitter.com/Xk2GwrH5gj — sen (@sugatradamus) May 4, 2023

This is not the first time, he or any Korean idol is facing this issue. Some days back, some people also followed Jungkook to his gym where he does boxing. They also posted pics from there. The singer said he had to shift his gym as he did not like this kind of behaviour. Even on his Weverse live, he said that he is also human and is entitled to live freely with privacy. Also Read - BTS Jungkook at FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden Maknae has cutest reaction as a little girl at Qatar mall treats him to his iconic line

ANGRY ARMYS COME IN SUPPORT OF JUNGKOOK

Needless to say, this has infuriated fans. ARMYs want to protect their boys given how detrimental this is for the mental health of idols. He also got calls from unknown numbers when they were in Las Vegas. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's birthday celebrations kick off; Pakistan, Korea, Philippines ring in Jungkook Day with art and social work [View Pics]

?: Please do not send food delivery to my home. I won’t eat it even if you send it to me. I’m thankful for your heart/intentions but I am eating my meals properly so you should buy for and eat it yourself. Please do not send home delivery. Please.

?: If you send it one more pic.twitter.com/CSsPLVRFBY — ?⁷ (@JlNSONYEONDAN) May 4, 2023

don’t even wait just take action already i beg you jk — 태린⁷ ?⍤⃝? (@tataverses) May 4, 2023

Jk is a kind and polite soul, but I think legal action should be taken already. this is such creepy behavior :/ BTS has already spoken about wanting their privacy respected, there should be no more warnings for this kinda thing imo. — Ángel | D-Day (@bluchacho) May 4, 2023

these bitches should better know their place as a fan bc why tf he has to fvcking come and address to stop yall from doing shit everyday? it's so tiring the boys have to constantly run their mouths to remind us we're just FANS and we should respect their privacy as a fan goddamn pic.twitter.com/SwiKFn5A51 — jayy⁷?deslm (@97bonbonjk) May 4, 2023

some people might be forgetting that respect is the basic human decency. please IT'S THE LEAST YOU CAN DO! leave him the fvck alone!.. Jungkook been saying to respect him multiple times. he is a human too, how can you be so unmannered? please, im begging you too, leave him alone — ᥫ᭡ hanna⁷ (@bttrflykku) May 4, 2023

I get shivers knowing those person know his home address. Esp with how stalking have been rampant in some places nowadays.. even if that sender has good intentions, still we should stop that. This only gives stress to Jungkook. If you are a fan, you are not doing any good imo — TAEKOOKhubaderosEra (@TaeKookeRnaU107) May 4, 2023

Well, this is indeed very concerning. BTS member Jungkook is supposed to release an album by the end of the year. He got new fans after his performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022.