BTS: Jungkook proves his supremacy as top K-Pop star in India; after Haryana, singer's face seen on hoardings in Odisha

BTS member Jeon Jungkook emerged as the No.1 star in India. There was a Hallyu Talk survey undertaken by some organisation from Korea that said that Jungkook was the No.1 K-Pop idol in India. The top position was taken by BTS while Jungkook came second. Some months ago, we showed you how the craze for BTS and Jungkook has entered small-town India. An English speaking institute in Haryana decided to use Jungkook's pic for advertisements. Fans were shocked and amused to see the same. The picture was from Sonepat in Haryana. Now, this picture is from Balangir in Odisha.

Jeon Jungkook who is the maknae of BTS is known as a social media king. Odia BTS fans were happy to see this and wondered which enterprise used his photo. It is a menswear shop. A fan wrote, "Jungkook's picture is once again spotted in India, for promotion on a men's wear shop near Loisingha Stadium, due to his unrivaled popularity. The most popular K-Pop Idol in India indeed." It looks like he has replaced Zayn Malik who was the fave of all salons.

Jungkook's picture is once again spotted in India, for promotion on a men's wear shop near Loisingha Stadium, due to his unrivaled popularity. The most popular K-Pop Idol in India indeed. pic.twitter.com/j0GprQuQVt — Jungkook SNS✨ (@Jungkook_SNS) April 28, 2022

Loisingha is a locality in Balangir, Odisha. It is known for the stadium. This is how some local fans reacted seeing this. Jungkook who is the youngest is adored by millions of teens and young people the world over.

Ama area re bhi nahi?eta rasta re asila bale dekhili — जिन श्रीवास्तव~~~Shy(Popular era?) (@ayaanikaa_) April 27, 2022

BTS is slated to make a comeback on June 10, 2o22. The Bangtan Boys did a concert at Las Vegas that got them USD 32.5 million. The income was just next to what Bruce Springsteen made on his tour.