BTS member Jeon Jungkook aka Jungkook is back home in South Korea after enjoying the Coachella festival and also his schedule in the US. Jungkook had flown to California, US, a couple of days ago for his personal schedule. Fans believed that Jungkook has a collaboration with an American artist coming up. The name of Justin Bieber cropped up. But there are no confirmations on the same. As Jungkook returns, ARMY has turned emotional. They believe that it is now time to say bye to J-Hope. Jung Hoseok aka Hobi is enlisting in the military soon.

Jungkook's video of returning to South Korea goes viral

Jungkook and J-Hope grabbed headlines in Hollywood News a couple of days ago. Hobi talked about Jungkook adjusting his schedule to see him off as he enlists in the military. Well, the BTS members are enlisting in the military one by one. Jin enlisted in the military in December last year. And BTS' Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope is going to enlist soon now. And it seems the date is near as Jungkook who was in the US for his schedule has come back. Jungkook was seen bowing down to the media people present and giving hearts to the ARMYS present.

Watch the video of Jungkook of greeting the paparazzi at the airport here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김태형 taehyung⁷ ? (@taetaebooo)

ARMYs turn emotional believing J-Hope's enlistment is approaching

Seeing Jungkook back home today has made ARMY emotional. They will now have to see off another member for a couple of months. J-Hope, the sunshine of the boyband is the next to enlist in the military. ARMY are happy to see Jungkook back again and yet are feeling emotional right now. Just a couple of days ago, Hobi revealed that Jungkook adjusted his schedule and will be coming back to see him off as he joins the mandatory military service programme. It is indeed an emotional moment for BTS members, BTS' family members and also BTS ARMY. Check out their tweets and comments here:

<<<?? || 17.04.23 Vídeo de la llegada de ???????? al aeropuerto de Incheon luego de su visita a los Angeles.

Ya está cerca la despedida de Hobi ??#JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/nnfyzuMsyX — ??????????? ?? (@yolifilter2) April 17, 2023

Jungkookie after attending Coachella finally he is back to home to say goodbye to Hobi ?

Showing some hearts to the fans, seems like he's a bit shy WELCOME HOME JUNGKOOK

LOOK AT HIM #JUNGKOOK#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN

Jungkook Korea Kim Soekjin namjoon hobi hyung Ciara Suga pic.twitter.com/rIhqPdyx2a — ??????? ?? (@teakookadorer) April 17, 2023

Oh ma heart! ? And he came home for Hobi’s leaving date. I can’t. In a shambles. ILTSM. #Jungkook https://t.co/qUbRPRBjZU — Tia/Tracey ? BTS. OT7 FR. IS SEEING YOONGI IN MAY (@MizLicketySplit) April 17, 2023

Less than 24 hours and our hobi will be gone too

No more surprise live from hobi

No more new song from hobi

Until Winter 2024

#jungkook #jhope #hunghoseok

hobi hyung pic.twitter.com/73oIab8ZI3 — Magellanic_cloud (@mono_agust) April 17, 2023

Yeah! and finally JK was home for his hobi hyung??? but sad to say we have say bye to hobi for the mean time... ???We love you Hobi and Kookie and all the other bangtan boys. ???#HobiMilitaryEnlistment#JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/O4KUoEkNZw — LUNA (@BetitoLuna1323) April 17, 2023

Baby star candy ?? #JUNGKOOK is back for his Hobi hyung. ??? pic.twitter.com/IesYjUzk7M — Being⁷ (@Mikrokosmos857) April 17, 2023

Came to his house for his hobi hyung ?

Welcome my baby ???#JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/68PbR8sKUi — L (@kefhelo) April 17, 2023

Jungkook has finally arrived home after enjoying his trip watching the 2023 Coachella and hung out with some people in the industry. He came back home before his hobi hyung's enlistment tomorrow??#JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/yRE9fJcbhe — Jeon97?? (@Jeonmae1997) April 17, 2023

J-Hope has been supporting each member as and how he can while they drop their projects. He is a social butterfly who has been sharing a lot of pictures and posts online for the ARMYs. J-Hope is known to be Instagram savvy. ARMYs will dearly miss the sunshine. If reports are anything to go by, J-Hope might enlist tomorrow.