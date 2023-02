BTS members are famous for the kind of love they have for each other. Today, Bangtan TV unveiled the journey of Jeon Jungkook in Qatar. He gave a sparkling performance on the stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022. This was the first trip that Jungkook went abroad without his brothers. In the video he said that he was very nervous and sorely missed his brothers. The cutest part was when he said that he needs his Namjoon Hyung. Jungkook said that he needs his elder bro to rely on. It is a known fact that all of them depend on Kim Namjoon aka RM whenever they are abroad. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V fans rally in support of earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria; Wooga Squad BFF Park Seo-joon pitches in with 100 million Korean won

Jungkook's love for his RM hyung is legendary. He has said that Namjoon was the reason why he decided to join Big Hit Music. Jungkook has said that RM is the leader of his life, and he has given him proper direction. His statements on a KBS show almost left Namjoon teary-eyed. Take a look at tweets on how ARMYs are going gaga over NamKook...

Don't worry kookie your namjoon-hyung behind the camera is so proud of you. https://t.co/inIHzKWFKI — ° (@jjxxnin3_) February 12, 2023

Jungkook: I'm gonna be so nervous there. I'll be so nervous, going abroad without my members. I need namjoon to rely on, I'm all alone without namjoon pic.twitter.com/BXdyL3j99D — hope⁷ (@winnttaebear) February 12, 2023

In this clip, Namjoon is being undeniably the best hyung for JK, and Jk being the babbiest that is worthy to be taken care of. Overall, tannies being the loveliest family of all? — Sica (@sica742272) February 12, 2023

QUEM DEIXOU MANDAREM A CRIANÇA SOZINHA PRO QATAR SEM O NAMJOON HYUNG DELE???? https://t.co/ll9SI8otNP — giu (@wildfirethv) February 12, 2023

"I 'eed Namjoon-hyung to rely on. I'm all alone without Namjoon-hyung" ? pic.twitter.com/sn5dYTyDLw — O⁷? (@outromoonysus) February 12, 2023

BTS members Jungkook and Namjoon are super close. Some days back, RM told Jungkook that he loved him immensely. He was kind of drunk and told JK to marry him!