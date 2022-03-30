BTS fans are extremely upset as Jungkook has been diagnosed with COVID-19. It looks like he is all set to miss the Grammys. BTS were preparing for an epic performance and Jungkook had flown down before the rest of the boys. It seems he felt a sore throat and got himself tested. Both the standard PCR and antigen tests came out as positive. ARMYs got very worried. J-Hope was also down with COVID-19 some days back. He has now recovered and will soon join the rest of the members in Las Vegas. Big Hit Music is taking all precautions but cases in South Korea have been on the rise since two weeks. Also Read - BTS X Business Proposal: After Jungkook and Sunghoon; ARMYs find similarities between Taehyung and Ahn Hyo Seop's Tae-moo

Jungkook made one more video at 2 am last night to assure fans that he is doing okay. He is alone in a room. Fans noticed that he carried his Mikrokosmos lamp with him to the US. In a room lit up with colours, he said that he was moving around so that he did not gain too much weight. Seeing his energy, Kim Taehyung commented that corona could not bog down Jungkook. He said his condition was so bad that he could not move from bed.

? everybody i am doing well. im moving around so my body won’t feel heavy. since ive been eating and lying down and eating and lying down, ive been moving around + pic.twitter.com/qAVn7eOPmL — 미니융⁷ ? (@miiniyoongs) March 29, 2022

? in case i gain weight. im taking good care of myself so please dont worry too much. so let’s meet soon. let’s go! — 미니융⁷ ? (@miiniyoongs) March 29, 2022

Fans have been really worried. The good news is that J-Hope has fully recovered and will soon fly to the US for the Grammys. It seems they have no objection for his attendance. He has got three shots for COVID-19. Jungkook had escaped COVID-19 for the longest time. He said he had super anti-bodies. It seems no one in his family contracted it unlike RM and SUGA's folks.