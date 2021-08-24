BTS: Jungkook REVEALS the band's future music plans; shares if it would be an English or a Korean song

BTS and their songs have a crazy fan following. Their latest song, Permission To Dance received all the love from the audience. Even Butter became extremely popular and the song spent nine non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has remained in the top 10 spots on the chart for 12 weeks straight. After these hit songs of BTS, fans are waiting to know what would be their next song. In an interview with SBS 8 News, Jungkook spoke about BTS' future music plans. Jungkook said that they were able to release music and albums up to this point as they shared same thoughts and sentiments at the moment. Also Read - BTS’ RM reveals his proudest and most memorable moment till date and it will make you fall in love with him

"Just like we did in the past until now, we will continue to think and share thoughts about what we should talk right now, what stories we can deliver, until we come up with more good songs in the future, naturally," Jungkook said. Jungkook was also asked if BTS's new song would be in English or in Korean. To which Jungkook said that there's nothing set about that and he has no idea about it. BTS members were not able to perform live in front of their fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. They had organised some virtual ones till then. In the interview, Jungkook also said that he hopes that they will meet their fans soon in person. Also Read - BTS: From platinum blonde to ombre and red, J-Hope can rock any hair colour with effortless style - view pics

He shared, "I am a person with so many things I want to do, but I love what I am doing right now, so I don’t think I have any personal goals or dreams other than that as a singer. I’m so happy and good right now, and it feels like a dream to throw a concert and meet ARMYs in person soon." Well, we hope the live concert happens soon. Also Read - BTS all set to collab with Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK? Here's why Army is excited