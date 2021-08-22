No BTS member, be it RM, V, Suga Jin, J-Hope, Jimin or Jungkook have openly dated anyone since forming the K-Pop band – at least to the knowledge of the media and their fans – or have admitted to dating anyone after becoming famous. However, that doesn't mean they've never dated anyone ever. As much as ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as under one collective group) would like to believe that every BTS member was born a BTS member, the fact of the matter is that like everybody else out there in the world, they, too, had a life before. One such episode of Jungkook's past life, or rather, his dating life to be precise, has been revealed in his own words. Also Read - BTS Throwback: Taehyung's kind-hearted gesture for Jin on the latter's birthday will melt your hearts – watch video

During an episode of BTS' early variety show, America Hustle Life, Jungkook disclosed, “This was when I was young, and it was like I was in a relationship but not really in a relationship. When we're young, we would go out with each other as a joke and stuff. If we look at elementary school kids. We would just say 'Let's go out' and like, I don't really like meeting up and stuff. I don't really like going out either. It had been 200 days, I still didn't meet up with her (laughs). There was a time like that. So I said, 'Let's break up.' But back then, I thought being in a relationship and not being in a relationship was the same thing. Like 'Is this what it's like to be in a relationship?' But I don't think that we went out though. I never experienced real love before.” Also Read - BTS' J-Hope's Mattel doll versions are as real and sunshine-like as ARMY's Hobi himself – view pics

Watch the clip below:

pls he’s so funny pic.twitter.com/zaNZyujQrI — jungoo's old pics (@jkoldpics) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Jungkook has had his share of dating rumours after becoming a part of BTS, which have all been categorically denied by Big Hit Entertainment aka Big Hit Music, which manages the entire band and all their activities. Also Read - Guess The Price: BTS' Jin's super casual look for his VLive with RM costs as much as a mid-range laptop