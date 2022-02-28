BTS: Jungkook shows off his amazing footwork as he shares dance video from Higgs Studio; says, 'I will work harder'

BTS maknae Jungkook seems to be upping his Insta game by the day. From boxing videos to grooving to hip-hop, Jungkook is having fun. He has also learnt the Insta Q and A feature on the social media platform. Jungkook has now uploaded more one dance video for his fans. It is his second one with Taesung of Higgs Studio in Seoul. Jungkook loves to dance, and is improving his skills day by day. He posted a video and told his fans that he will work harder on his skills. As we know, Jungkook works really hard on his performances so we cannot imagine how much more efforts he will put in. Also Read - BTS: When Taehyung fooled Kim Minjae, ARMYs by bragging about getting cars, only to reveal they're toy cars

His first video was on the song, Bare With Me. He did the same steps as Nain from Street Woman Fighter. Nain was over the moon. The choreographer cum dancer is a huge fan of Jungkook and reveals that he is her inspiration in life. Fans were thrilled to see Jungkook's neat moves. He is one of the best dancers of BTS along with J-Hope and Jimin. This latest video from the Higgs Studio in Seoul is getting love from fans. The left a number of comments for him...

BTS is going to perform in March in Seoul. They have started their concert practice at the HYBE headquarters. We guess that Jungkook is also working hard to get back into the groove. BTS members opened their Instagram accounts during their break. Fans are thrilled to see moments from their daily life. While RM posts the most, Kim Taehyung aka V has the maximum number of followers. Jimin is the least active but his following is over 30 million.