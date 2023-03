BTS members are killing it in solo era. ARMYs had been manifesting since a long time that Jungkook would be appointed as the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein. He has the lethal good looks and body that suits the brand. Moreover, he is a loyalist of Calvin Klein. Fans have made compilations where one can see Jungkook and other BTS members (mostly Namjoon) sporting Calvin Klein innerwear. In fact, Calvin Klein had been teasing ARMYs for a long time saying that they are getting a BTS member on board. A small video was unveiled yesterday. We could see Jungkook in CK denims and underwear. Also Read - BTS: 'Most Handsome Chef V' trends on Twitter with full force as ARMY goes gaga over his look in Jinny's Kitchen Episode 5 [VIEW TWEETS]

The Golden Maknae also did a small Weverse Live. He said one more small video is on the way. He said it is very short. Jungkook shyly said that he felt a bit awkward/embarrassed but said that he is sure that fans will like it. Well, BTS knows ARMYs inside out. He also said that he is a loyalist of the brand, and his innerwear is only Calvin Klein. He told ARMYs that it made sense to endorse something he could relate to. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Priyanka Chopra's comment on Shah Rukh Khan not moving to Hollywood goes viral, YouTuber arrested for recreating scene from Farzi

잠들려는 찰나 찾아온 정국이...

수줍은듯 고백..ㅋㅋ

켈빈 영상 짧아서 아쉬울텐데 기대많이 해달래 ~ 부끄럽고 민망할 수도 있지만 아미들이 좋아할거라고????????

응응..정국아 기다리고 있을께???#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN#JUNGKOOK @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/kfeNl6jrhs — ?taetans⁷태탄이들? I trust BTS (@taetans130613) March 28, 2023

Fans are now waiting for the reel which Calvin Klein should post later in the day. The Golden Maknae has become the most followed K-Pop performer on Spotify. He also spoke about the Suchwita episode where Jimin had come as a guest. He called Min Yoongi aka SUGA a Ajhussi once again. BTS is surely surprising fans daily. After Taehyung for Elle and Jimin for FACE, JK is doing the unexpected! Also Read - BTS: Jungkook makes ARMYs emotional with a long Weverse Live; from RM calling him 'Baby' to the Golden Maknae again mentioning Naatu Naatu; here's a recap