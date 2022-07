BTS' J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's Jack In The Box Listening Party was held a couple of days ago and a lot of celebrities from the Korean pop world and industry attended the same alongside the Bangtan Boys. And now an inside video from J-Hope's Jack In The Box's Listening Party was dropped on Bangtan TV. The Bangtan Bomb gives an insight into what the BTS members - Jin, RM, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook did at J-Hope aka Hobi's Jack In The Box Listening Party. Also Read - BTS: ARMYs dream comes true as Lollapalooza will be live streamed; here's all you need to know

J-Hope managing every minuscule detail

J-Hope's Jack in the Box's Listening Party video was dropped a couple of hours ago. J-Hope's Jack in the Box is the first-ever solo album by the rapper. He is also the first to make his solo debut with a project amongst the BTS members. J-Hope was very nervous about his album debut and more so for the listening party. It was for the first time he organised an event entirely for himself. However, he did manage and check everything and made sure everything was perfect for the party. From checking sounds from every corner of the floor to learning the script for his speech, J-Hope was very nervous, but he managed to pull off such an amazing party. Also Read - BTS member Jin reunites with good friend Lee Sang Yeob for THIS special occasion [Deets Inside]

Jungkook, Jimin, Taehyung win hearts at J-Hope's party

Jungkook stole the show at J-Hope's Jack In The Box Listening Party. He was initially very nervous to meet celebrities. The Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook all got ready in the green room before heading to the event floor. J-Hope headed out first to meet the guests. The Bangtan Boys joined later. Jin was very nervous about meeting celebrities, he shared but J-Hope assured him that everything will be fine. Later, Jungkook was seen stealing the show. From being an introvert and shy, hiding behind the stage, observing people to then stealing the show by dancing around with Bangtan Boys. Jungkook danced with Hobi and Taehyung. RM socialised a lot and Jin was very shy around everyone. Jimin, who was pretty excited about the party, was seen enjoying themself with the Taehyung and others. However, Jungkook and Hobi stole the show. Like always, JK was hyping up his hyungs. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok is in Chicago. He is headlining Lollapalooza along with various international pop artists.