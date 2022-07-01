BTS: Jungkook, Suga, VMin and Namjoon's adorable moments from BTS Island In the Seom has ARMY hooked [Watch]

BTS's game show BTS Island In the Seom was released a couple of days ago and the BTS ARMY is hooked and how! RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook's characters in BTS Island In the Seom are winning hearts. Their characters have the same traits as the beloved Bangtan Boys. BTS ARMY cannot stop gushing and crushing over the boys and their new game. Let's check some of the adorable moments of BTS's RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Charlie Puth on his conversations with BTS' Jungkook, Dakota Johnson's reaction to viral video with Johnny Depp and more
Jungkook joins ARMY in playing BTS Island In the Seom
So, ARMY y'all would know what a big gaming enthusiast JK aka Jeon Jungkook is. He is also playing the game and has crossed a couple of levels already. That's not it, BTS ARMY notices that Jungkook is using his money and buying all kinds of stuff in BTS Island In the Seom. Tbh, his Island looks pretty cool. ARMY has been sharing videos of the same online. Moreover, Jungkook's interactions in BTS Island In the Seom with the other members are also winning hearts. Also Read - BTS: Charlie Puth describing his conversations with Jungkook without knowing Korean is perfect example of vibe attract tribe
Suga being Suga in BTS Island In the Seom
Suga aka Min Yoongi's forever sleep and tired trait have been captured in his character in BTS Island In the Seom as well. And ARMYs cannot get over it. His tiny figure falling asleep after doing things such as dancing, building stuff, etc has grabbed ARMYs attention. They even made him perform a pole dance. Suga going fishing with Jin and cooking is also seen in the game. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung or Jungkook – ARMY makes THIS member the ending fairy challenge winner [View Poll Result]
VMin bond in BTS Island In the Seom
V aka Kim Taehyung and Jimin aka Park Jimin are best friends. They are together in BTS Island In the Seom as well. Their friendship is being lived by the ARMYs in the game too.
RM, Jimin, J-Hope and Jin's dance in BTS Island In the Seom
RM's wavey dance, Jimin's twirl, Jin's booty shake and Hobi's fan movements are tickling the ARMYs silly. Check out the videos here:
Talking about BTS Island In the Seom. The game has got 4.8 ratings on Playstore. More than 1M people have downloaded the game.
