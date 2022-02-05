BTS: Jungkook-Suga's 'musical synergy is magical' says ARMY; #7FATES_CHAKHO trends as first part of Stay Alive hits the internet – read tweets

BTS' Jungkook and Suga have come together for a song called Stay Alive for the webtoon 7 Fates Chakho. The first part of it has hit the internet and ARMY is unable to stay calm.