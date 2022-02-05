It is a good Saturday for BTS' ARMY. The first part of the song Stay Alive from webtoon 7 Fates Chakho has hit the internet. The song is produced by Suga while the vocals have been given by Jungkook. As expected, the ARMY has gone totally crazy over Stay Alive and #7FATES_CHAKHO is trending on Twitter with full power. Everyone is praising Jungkook and Suga's collaboration and are calling it totally magical. The full version of Stay Alive will release next week. Until then, ARMY will have to stay happy with the first part of it. Check the tweets below: Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS fangirl Jo Nain reveals she loves Jungkook the most, Mia Khalifa rubbishes death hoax and more

STAY ALIVE by Prod. SUGA and vocals by Jung Kook it's so goodㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ jungkook's brilliant vocals and the way he carries the song & the emotions in his voice ohmygod #StayAlive #StayAlive_CHAKHO #StayAlive_Jungkook #7FATES_CHAKHO pic.twitter.com/R2PUR84Ff3 — 달콤뀨?(slow) (@lovemazejikook) February 5, 2022

IT'S FINALLY HERE!! JUNGKOOK'S VOICE OMYGHOD AND OFCOURSE TO OUR GENIUS PRODUCER SUGA ? THIS IS SO FREAKING BEAUTIFUL. #7FATES_CHAKHOpic.twitter.com/BUwSPkSaIS — J⁷ ツ busy (@vantaegorg) February 5, 2022

OMG IM STILL SPEECHLESS BUT STAY ALIVE IS SO SO GOOD #7FATES_CHAKHO #StayAlive_CHAKHO pic.twitter.com/NWE8sA3cxz — 친목 ⁷ ia (@amitykoo) February 5, 2022

The song made everything even more emotional i was fr about to cry for characters i didn’t know that well ? @webtoonofficial #7FATES_CHAKHO https://t.co/Hj91zr5d3Y pic.twitter.com/11wXKbyBLi — ♡ (@fairywnd) February 5, 2022

JUNGKOOK’s voice really suits for OST. That pinch in your heart while listening to his voice ?#StayAlive #StayAlive_Jungkook #StayAlive_CHAKHO @BTS_twt

pic.twitter.com/tKQ9rs5SIn — JUNGKOOK DAILY UPDATE ?ʲᵏ? (@Daily_JKUpdate) February 5, 2022

Now BTS' fans are desperate to get to know the full version of Stay Alive. But everyone will have to wait for 6 more days for the same. For more updates, stay tuned.