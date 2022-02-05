It is a good Saturday for BTS' ARMY. The first part of the song Stay Alive from webtoon 7 Fates Chakho has hit the internet. The song is produced by Suga while the vocals have been given by Jungkook. As expected, the ARMY has gone totally crazy over Stay Alive and #7FATES_CHAKHO is trending on Twitter with full power. Everyone is praising Jungkook and Suga's collaboration and are calling it totally magical. The full version of Stay Alive will release next week. Until then, ARMY will have to stay happy with the first part of it. Check the tweets below: Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS fangirl Jo Nain reveals she loves Jungkook the most, Mia Khalifa rubbishes death hoax and more
Now BTS' fans are desperate to get to know the full version of Stay Alive. But everyone will have to wait for 6 more days for the same. For more updates, stay tuned. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's dance video, Taehyung's adorable post for Yeontan, Jin's messy hair pic leave ARMY crushing hard – view tweets
