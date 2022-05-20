BTS: Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin get perfect desi songs in this superb thread made by Indian BTS ARMY

BTS has fans all over the globe. The Bangtan Boys own the hearts of millions. On Twitter, you can see hundreds of threads on a daily basis. When it comes to musical edits, very few people can beat the desi Bangtan fans. Yes, Indian BTS fans love to make mash ups of their fave BTS with all latest songs. While BTS choreography fits most Indian songs, there are some numbers that truly fit every BTS member. A thread is getting popular with desi and non-desi fans because of the Bollywood/Indian music given to the boys. Take a look... Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan on not being invited to the India Pavilion and elitism; says, 'I could have been in the audience at aleast...'

Jimin in Baharaa

can u hear me sobbingpic.twitter.com/Pvb0ODA5Lx — xavier (@kooksmcthighs) May 19, 2022

Humdard for TaeKook

We know that they are soulmates. Humdard is also used for edits of RM for his comforting nature but it suits TaeKook as well.

this taekook edit is my fav out of all ? pic.twitter.com/NsqQawnPmk — xavier (@kooksmcthighs) May 19, 2022

Afghan Jalebi for BTS V aka Kim Taehyung

Kim Taehyung is the sex symbol of BTS for many fans. This edit of his on Katrina Kaif's Afghan Jalebi is a real classic.

i was not mentally prepared enough for thispic.twitter.com/Mn6MaaIcfI — xavier (@kooksmcthighs) May 19, 2022

Channa Mereya for Namjoon

The poetic quality of Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil perfectly fits that of BTS leader aka RM. He is also a wordsmith. You will love this edit.

this song was MADE for namjoon this is my fav omfg ? namjoon i love u ? pic.twitter.com/vOzMpgBsT8 — xavier (@kooksmcthighs) May 19, 2022

Subhanallah for Min Yoongi

BTS SUGA aka Min Yoongi is known for his gummy smile. This Subhanallah song fits him so well.

J-Hope on Urvashi Urvashi

This edit of J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok on the timeless banger Urvashi Urvashi is just too hot. His moves and the song is just what you need to feel the vibe...

you don’t get it like i dopic.twitter.com/ImClRFF1c0 — xavier (@kooksmcthighs) May 19, 2022

Jungkook is just too hot here

This edit of JK on Bandook Meri Laila is just too groovy.

one of THE best jungkook edits out therepic.twitter.com/K7VM6OVNOu — xavier (@kooksmcthighs) May 19, 2022

Fans are commenting how globally Indian music is also becoming known due to such songs. Even non - desimys love such songs. BTS is releasing its anthology album on June 10, 2022. It has three new songs too.