BTS: Jungkook teases SUGA about PSY and his MV That That in the cutest manner; Min Yoongi spills more deets in his VLive

BTS rapper, songwriter and music producer SUGA's latest collab, That That with K-Pop's original superstar PSY is ruling on YouTube. The music has crossed 70 million views already. Min Yoongi aka SUGA who is rather shy about his work today did a VLive to thank everyone about the song. As we know, fans are gushing about his acting and dancing in the video. He revealed that BTS' Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook has been dancing on That That all the day in front of him. He is also teasing Min Yoongi with the Hey Bruh line throughout the day. It seems Min Yoongi aka SUGA could not bring himself to watch the video so far. He is shy about seeing his acting. But the rest of the members have given a lot of reactions...

? the members imitated the dance all the time. Jeon Jungkook has been making fun of me with the dance and doing the dance all the time so it’s not great (it’s not serious!!) But yeah they monitored it a lot, and checked the reaction. But I couldn’t watch the MV haha — bora ? (@modooborahae) May 4, 2022

? The other members hav been saying the fact that I danced was fascinating even though I’ve been dancing with them for the past 10 years!! Jeon Jungkook has been saying “hey bruh” for the last few days and going around me. Haha — bora ? (@modooborahae) May 4, 2022

It seems SUGA had a couple of songs for PSY and he liked That That. But SUGA did not reveal much about the other one considering if it could be used elsewhere. He said he wanted to make a summer song that would beat the blues of the long lockdown and create a good vibe. He said he is playing to start playing the guitar and piano once again. BTS SUGA said he only plans of making the music but ended up dancing on it. The location of the music video is the same as BTS' Permission To Dance. He said his fave song of PSY is Sonagi, and not Gangnam Style. He confessed listening to lot of PSY as a kid.

BTS fans also asked him if he will go for Halsey's concert in Turkey. He said that he was unaware of the same. Min Yoongi aka SUGA assured fans that new music is coming soon from BTS and his individual productions. He said he did continue working with other artists.