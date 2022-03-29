BTS: Jungkook to collaborate with Ariana Grande? ARMYs speculate

BTS are now headed to Las Vegas. But Jungkook left a day or two before the rest of the boys. The label Big Hit Music said that Jeon Jungkook left early to oversee some arrangements. But they did not elaborate much. It is possible that BTS is planning an earth-shattering performance at the Grammys or maybe at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. But sharp ARMYs have noticed a development that has got people curious. They are speculating that we might see a collaboration between Ariana Grande and Jungkook soon. She is one of his favourite singers. Moreover, BTS and Ariana Grande are managed by the same label now as HYBE has taken over Ithaca Holdings. Also Read - BTS boys head to LA for Grammy Awards 2022; ARMY trends #HaveASafeFlightBTS

Is it just me who finds the reason of jungkook leaving early a little sus??? If some arrangements weresupposed to be checked before the award ceremony shouldnt Namjoon be doing tht,not saying JK isnt capable of doing. Maybe he left early bcoz he’s collabing with Ariana. @BTS_twt — VZ ⁷ (@KookieVJK) March 28, 2022

Jungkook se adelantó porque tiene que grabar con Ariana, sí seguro fue eso

Listen to #BTS_Butter, the best selling song of 2021 by #BTS #BUTTER (@BTS_twt) — ⁷???? (@i1VERSE) March 28, 2022

listen here, if we get a jungkook x ariana collab or bts x ariana collab, I WILL BREAK.. ISTG I WILL REACH PEAK HAPPINESS IF TWO OF MY FAVORITE ARTISTS WILL COLLABORATE. OKAY???? pic.twitter.com/VKw9j45hxY — ً zie⁷✰ | busy with sch (@hnnyvkoo) March 28, 2022

ARIANA'S PRODUCER POSTED A PICTURE WITH BTS' PRODUCERS, JUNGKOOK IS LEAVING FOR LV EARLY...... WHAT IF?????? — Tannies⁷ | GET WELL SOON 2SEOK ? (@btsvrs7) March 28, 2022

BTS producers met with Ariana's producer and Jungkook left early for Las Vegas.... Juuuuuust saying pic.twitter.com/X04QqG0LJ8 — ashy⁷୧⍤⃝?‍☠️ (@MANGBharDo) March 28, 2022

Jungkook's latest song Stay Alive produced by SUGA of BTS has crossed 70 million streams on Spotify. Jungkook is also the only BTS member who has escaped COVID-19. J-Hope is supposed to join the rest of the band mates in the coming week. The Las Vegas concerts are going to be huge affairs.

It seems the whole city will be turned into purple. There are BTS themed hotels too for fans. The Permission To Dance concert in Las Vegas is making news and how!