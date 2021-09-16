BTS: Jungkook transfers ownership of flat worth $3.4 million to elder brother Jeon Jung-hyun – take a look how the band loves to shower realty assets on family

It is no secret that BTS members love to invest in realty and shower family members The latest one is the Golden Maknae Jungkook. As per reports in South Korea, he has handed over the ownership of his Yongsan City Park apartment to his older brother, Jeon Jung-hyun. He had bought the place way back in 2019. Jungkook made his debut with the group in 2013. Over the years, BTS has grown to become the No.1 boy band in the world, and the assets of the members have increased individually. Also Read - BTS POLL: Jimin, Jungkook, Taehyung, Jin, Suga, RM or J-Hope – ARMY, who do you think is the goofiest of them all? Vote now

In 2018, Jungkook bought his first apartment at the Seoul Forest Trimage in the Sungsu-dong locality. The flat was located on the 17th floor and cost him 1.95 million KRW (Korean won). A year later, he bought his second property at the Yongsan City Park Apartment for 2.98 KRW. This flat was too on the 17th floor. Indian fans were elated at this property is close to the Indian embassy in Seoul. In October 2020, he sold off his Seoul Forest Trimage apartment for 2.05 million KRW. The portal All K-Pop quoted a business media outlet, Biz Hankook saying that Jungkook transferred ownership rights to his elder brother, Jeon Jung-hyun in October 2020. The current market rate of the flat is around USD 3.4 million. It includes a living room, kitchen, dining room, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms.

Jin has also gifted a home worth USD 3.4 million to his parents. It is in Hannam The Hill. It is in the same complex where BTS lives in a dorm. This way he can be close to them when he has free time. RM also bought a flat there for his parents. As they made money, the members made conscious efforts to bring families closer to their work base. J-Hope's family also lives in Seoul in an apartment that has many celebs. Kim Taehyung also got a home for his parents. Surely, BTS members know how to love their near and dear ones.