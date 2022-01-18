BTS: Jungkook turns Imran Khan as he looks for the bride for Jin-hyung with a Mere Brother Ki Dulhan twist – watch SUPER FUN video

We love BTS ARMY edits, especially the Bollywood ones. We are here with Jungkook trying to find a bride for his Jin-hyung. It has and 's twist and the video is a super fun one to watch so, we thought of sharing it with y'all. It's all in good fun, ARMY and be ready for a surprise as to who is steps in for Katrina Kaif in the video. The BTS X Bollywood video which we came across features clips of BTS members Jungkook, Jin, RM, Suga, Taehyung, Jimin and J-Hope since their debut. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS members' reunion has Super Tuna connection; Kanye West crashes daughter Chicago's birthday party and more

So, the video begins with Jungkook looking out for Jin-hyung's bride. The chorus begins and we get a glimpse of the boys from a 360-degree angle. You'd think this one would be just dance or plain video but wait till Min Yoonki (female version of Suga) enters the scene. The clip wherein Suga had turned waitress and served food and drinks at a cafe is also included and Suga's cuteness is too adorable. Now, ARMY, you'd think that JK has found his Katrina for Jin but there's competition from RM.

Remember when BTS had performed a skit and they had turned ARMYs? When RM had turned a female ARMY? So, this fan-made video also includes snippets from that video. But if you thought that'd be the end of Jk's search, you are in the wrong. The one who edited the video deserves applause as he has packed a surprise element with BTS V. Y'all remember when Taehyung had turned into a fairy during the Rookie King days? Yep, that clip is also included in this fan-made video of BTS X Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. All in all, it makes for a super fun watch. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, BTS recently had a reunion in the Super Tuna-ish style. The boys shared pictures and videos on their Instagram handle and sent ARMY into a tizzy.