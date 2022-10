BTS fans are overloaded with content nowadays. The boys are doing the rehearsals for the Yet To Come concert in Busan, which is a part of the World Expo 2030 bid. Millions of BTS fans from Korea and around the world have gathered outside the stadium. It seems the area is reverberating with the fanchant of BTS. This concert might be the last one before the enlistment of Jin. The Bangtan Boys are expected to make a big announcement on the Busan concert stage. In the middle of all this, ARMY got a great view of Kim Taehyung aka BTS V's chest and belly button. Also Read - BTS: Jin shades fans obsessed with social media validation on Jimin's birthday

Well, he was on stage in a red shirt with buttons. Jeon Jungkook began removing the buttons exposing his chest partially. The top also gave a glimpse of his belly button. The boys have been slogging at the HYBE gym to look their best for the Busan concert. Fans are in shambles seeing the video. We can see Jeon Jungkook unbuttoning the bright red top worn by Taehyung. It is a lot similar to the Fendi dress he once wore for a performance. Take a look at the thirst tweets from ARMYs and TaeKook fans...

There are a lot of expectations from the Yet To Come concert. In the meantime, the song has been submitted to the Grammys 2023. Even Equal Sign by J-Hope is there. The Bangtan Boys are driving the economy of Busan and South Korea's tourism right now.