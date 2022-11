BTS fandom in India is increasing by the day. Jungkook's Dreamers performance was watched by the whole world who tuned in for the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Even people who were not fans of BTS have said that Dreamers is the best football song after Waka Waka by Shakira. The vibe of the song is wonderful. Now, it is confirmed that a music video is also coming for fans. BTS ARMY is already making streaming goals for the Dreamers MV. In the middle of all this, Indian BTS fans have given Dreamers more than 5 lakh streams on day one. Desimys have come No. 1 on the list ahead of Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil and the US. Take a look... Also Read - BTS Jungkook at FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden Maknae has cutest reaction as a little girl at Qatar mall treats him to his iconic line

Top 10 debut Countries for Dreamers on Spotify:

#1 India - 586,474 ?

#2 Mexico - 384,328

#3 Indonesia - 353,245

#4 Brazil- 342,930

#5 USA - 321,857

#6 Vietnam - 248,268

#7 Thailand - 210,967

#8 Philippines- 186,667

#9 Turkey - 165,968

#10 Peru - 157,261 Am I dreaming????? — BTS STREAM TEAM??? (@btsstreamteamin) November 21, 2022

It is not only Jungkook's Dreamers. Indian BTS fans also gave very good numbers to Jin's The Astronaut and J-Hope's Jack In The Box album. ARMYs from other nations sent love to Desimys on their persistent efforts despite the fact that there has been no concert in India, and Weverse does not even ship merch to India. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's birthday celebrations kick off; Pakistan, Korea, Philippines ring in Jungkook Day with art and social work [View Pics]

BRO THE STRUGGLE WE GO THROUGH TO CHARTS OUT BOYS AGAINST ALL THE BOLLYWOOD, HOLLYWOOD, KOLLYWOOD AND ALL KIND OF OTHER WOODS THAT EXISTS?Specially on YouTube, the lamest video would be trending?. — mina (@m7i7na) November 22, 2022

I'm on twt since 2018 and trust me, indian ARMYs were very less over here and our streaming numbers has drastically increased in pandemic and still counting, we had an impressive performance since past 2yrs! And it's all organic, not cuz of our population! I'm so proud of us!?? — kash⁷ (아포방포) (@KVimnida) November 22, 2022

Jungkook of BTS was the only big celeb to perform at the Al Bayat Stadium of Qatar for the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. He was joined by Fahad Al Kubaisi and Morgan Freeman. The Dreamers MV has BTS fans globally excited and how. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook named the Most Famous K-pop Idol in the US; here's why the Golden Maknae is so popular