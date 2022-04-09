BTS: Jungkook's abs show, RM shading Grammys and more – relive the PTD Las Vegas D1 concert with these 7 highlights

The first concert of BTS Las Vegas happened today at the Allegiant Stadium. The boys put up an energetic show before a crowd of 65K. They performed on songs like Fake Love, Black Swan, On, Fire, Butter, Dynamite, Life Goes On, Dis-ease, Baepsae, Outro Wings, Telepathy and many more. The show started a bit late as there was a technical glitch. Their good friend Steve Aoki came to meet them before the concert. It seems fans had gathered around the venue from 5 am itself to buy merch and other stuff. The fans also dressed up to the hilt for the concert. From people dressing up in semi bridal for Min Yoongi to a fan turning up in full Kim Taehyung costume of Black Swan, it was a delight. Let us revisit some of the best moments of day one of the concert... Also Read - BTS PTD On Stage Las Vegas: Jungkook fulfills ARMYs desire; flaunts his abs twice in MOST teasing manner – watch video
Jungkook's abs show
Jeon Jungkook chose violence and how. He read a sign that showed that fans were eager to see his abs. Well, he teasingly lifted up his shirt and flaunted them not one but twice. There was pandemonium. He wore Calvin Klein undies and even the brand trended due to him. Also Read - BTS PTD On Stage Las Vegas: From Grammys 2022 snub to marriage and kids, Kim Namjoon aka RM bares his heart out like never before in VLive
RM throws shade at Grammys 2022
RM aka Kim Namjoon told the crowd that they are the main purpose of coming to Las Vegas. He said that the Grammys does not matter that much. He said it was good not to lose shit over it. He said that what matters is the love between ARMYs and them. He said he would not vent on Twitter as he was a grown-up person. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V messing with his hair at Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas concert leaves ARMY swooning hard – read tweets
Taehyung and Jungkook do the waltz
BTS members the loved jodi of Kim Taehyung aka V and Jeon Jungkook did a waltz on stage. It was the best moment for all fans of TaeKook. The video has already got over one million views from fans. This was when they danced on Airplane and Baepsae.
JHope, Jungkook and Taehyung's flower moments
Fans of BTS got roses and bouquets for the boys. J-Hope neatly picked up a bouquet with one hand. Jungkook looks like the official rose-catcher of BTS. Even Taehyung got a bouquet which he wanted to return to ARMYs but they threw it back to him.
Jin and J-Hope lap dance moment
Jin could not be a part of BTS' song ON as he is injured. He sat down and sang. Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope came and did a lap dance of sorts to cheer him up. It was cute.
RM and Jimin loved the ARMY bomb wave
It seems the crowd practised the ARMY bomb wave before the concert. It was near perfect. RM said he saw them rehearse it. Jimin said it was a good job.
Jimin flaunts his abs
Idol is Jimin's song. The BTS vocalist is another level with his vocals and dance in that song. He also showed off his abs in the song but in a subtle manner. Check it out...
SUGA and the balloon
SUGA aka Min Yoongi chased a big balloon on the stage and it was cute AF. He also made girls go aww as he rocked a pair of dungarees.
BTS is going to have three more concerts. The next album, comeback or tour may be announced on the last day of Las Vegas. BTS has a collab coming up with Snoop Dog. Fans can wait for many exciting things!
