BTS: Jungkook's abs show, RM shading Grammys and more – relive the PTD Las Vegas D1 concert with these 7 highlights

The first concert of BTS Las Vegas happened today at the Allegiant Stadium. The boys put up an energetic show before a crowd of 65K. They performed on songs like Fake Love, Black Swan, On, Fire, Butter, Dynamite, Life Goes On, Dis-ease, Baepsae, Outro Wings, Telepathy and many more. The show started a bit late as there was a technical glitch. Their good friend Steve Aoki came to meet them before the concert. It seems fans had gathered around the venue from 5 am itself to buy merch and other stuff. The fans also dressed up to the hilt for the concert. From people dressing up in semi bridal for Min Yoongi to a fan turning up in full Kim Taehyung costume of Black Swan, it was a delight. Let us revisit some of the best moments of day one of the concert...

Jungkook's abs show

Jeon Jungkook chose violence and how. He read a sign that showed that fans were eager to see his abs. Well, he teasingly lifted up his shirt and flaunted them not one but twice. There was pandemonium. He wore Calvin Klein undies and even the brand trended due to him.

we’ve entered the era where jk randomly flashes his abs at armys now ?‍? pic.twitter.com/N42a1eKOJJ — OhSnapItsM⁷ ? | ARSD ? (@JinNJu1ce) April 9, 2022

RM throws shade at Grammys 2022

RM aka Kim Namjoon told the crowd that they are the main purpose of coming to Las Vegas. He said that the Grammys does not matter that much. He said it was good not to lose shit over it. He said that what matters is the love between ARMYs and them. He said he would not vent on Twitter as he was a grown-up person.

NAMJOON LO DIJO ESTO QUEDARÁ EN LA HISTORIA pic.twitter.com/6l92FfsEjE — spring⁷ ? (@kimiint) April 9, 2022

Taehyung and Jungkook do the waltz

BTS members the loved jodi of Kim Taehyung aka V and Jeon Jungkook did a waltz on stage. It was the best moment for all fans of TaeKook. The video has already got over one million views from fans. This was when they danced on Airplane and Baepsae.

JHope, Jungkook and Taehyung's flower moments

Fans of BTS got roses and bouquets for the boys. J-Hope neatly picked up a bouquet with one hand. Jungkook looks like the official rose-catcher of BTS. Even Taehyung got a bouquet which he wanted to return to ARMYs but they threw it back to him.

jungkook caught a rose again ?pic.twitter.com/ZY1HFj3TtM — koo admirer (@dreamjeons) April 9, 2022

[?] #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV Dây-1 | Jhope catched a flower bouquet ?pic.twitter.com/QF10S9cW0U — BTS Moments Mp4 (@_BTSMoments__) April 9, 2022

The army that threw back the flower bouquet to Taehyung kept pointing at him and yelling “For YOU. For YOU” The bouquet was a gift to Taehyung from another army and this army wanted him to keep it for himself pic.twitter.com/fNSoO4WCqW — TTP (@thetaeprint) April 9, 2022

Jin and J-Hope lap dance moment

Jin could not be a part of BTS' song ON as he is injured. He sat down and sang. Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope came and did a lap dance of sorts to cheer him up. It was cute.

armys look at 2seok pic.twitter.com/qVA8m47uxT — MAYCEE ⁷ ??️ ?? (@seokjinmylabsss) April 9, 2022

my 2seok heart can’t handle this rn pic.twitter.com/rPepMGYPKk — Ashton⁷ PTD LV D4 (@jins_croptop) April 9, 2022

RM and Jimin loved the ARMY bomb wave

It seems the crowd practised the ARMY bomb wave before the concert. It was near perfect. RM said he saw them rehearse it. Jimin said it was a good job.

RM said he saw us practicing. ? Jimin said good job! ?? pic.twitter.com/h4nYmn3jps — Jin Ha Lee⁷ (@ElegantLogic) April 9, 2022

minimoni were seconds away from just devouring each other pic.twitter.com/18dC163EF5 — aarya⁷ | ia ? (@tannieverse_) April 9, 2022

Jimin flaunts his abs

Idol is Jimin's song. The BTS vocalist is another level with his vocals and dance in that song. He also showed off his abs in the song but in a subtle manner. Check it out...

JIMIN SHOWED HIS ABS OMG??&!@! pic.twitter.com/iFZXHBkOvt — ???? ?-???'s OST IS COMING (@darlinjimi) April 9, 2022

SUGA and the balloon

SUGA aka Min Yoongi chased a big balloon on the stage and it was cute AF. He also made girls go aww as he rocked a pair of dungarees.

BTS is going to have three more concerts. The next album, comeback or tour may be announced on the last day of Las Vegas. BTS has a collab coming up with Snoop Dog. Fans can wait for many exciting things!