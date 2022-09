BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – are quite popular all across the globe. Their music, dressing sense, humour, charm – everything about them is discussed in detail by the BTS ARMYs. Just a couple of days ago, it was Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook's birthday (1st September). Jungkook Day was celebrated by the ARMYs everywhere in their own special way. On his birthday, Jungkook came live wearing a pyjama set. And now, it has been sold out everywhere. Yes, that's what happens, in fact, all the time. Also Read - BTS: 'I am not a baby,' says Jungkook as an ARMY suggests getting children's sunscreen for his tan – Check FUNNY reactions

Jungkook's birthday live pyjama set gets sold out

So, it was late in the night and hence, Jungkook was seen wearing a pyjama set for his birthday live. ARMYs would have thought Jungkook would begin his birthday by coming live but then were happy to see him greet the ARMYs later in the night before his birthday came to an end. Talking about his pyjama set, Jungkook wore Emporio Armani Men's Fluid Viscose Pyjama Shirt and Trouser Set. And as soon as the information on the same was revealed, ARMYs made it go out of stock. It is widely discussed in Hollywood News. Check out the tweets here:

The Emporio Armani Men's Fluid Viscose Pyjama Shirt and Trouser Set (striped) worn by JUNGKOOK on his Birthday Live on Weverse is currently OUT OF STOCK in all sizes (small, medium, large, XL) on Amazon! I vote for #Jungkook of @BTS_twt for #AudacyAOTS pic.twitter.com/AY49hAZhnx — JUNGKOOK DAILY ⁹⁷?ʲᵏ?²² - REST! (@Daily_JKUpdate) September 2, 2022

Jungkook's pajamas worn during his birthday live broadcast (September 1) sold out in all sizes... 'Jungkook Effect'?? pic.twitter.com/ITEB18CZM9 — zici? (@chizikook_) September 4, 2022

“Jungkook Effect” is being reported by Korean medias and YouTube info channels as the pajama set worn by JK in birthday live sold out in all sizes on Amazon immediately, proving his huge popularity once again as the “Sold Out King” pic.twitter.com/EtkWu9igLX — Jungkook SNS (@Jungkook_SNS) September 4, 2022

Jungkook birthday live

Jungkook conducted a live karaoke session with the ARMYs wherein he sang a lot of songs. Right from Ddaeng, Christmas Tree, Paradise, 00:00, Magic Shop and more songs. Jin had joined Jungkook on live. Jin seemed a little drunk and ARMYs were tripping over his birthday wish for the Golden Maknae of BTS. Jin brought some grapes for Jungkook as a gift. He revealed that it was from his uncle's farm and added that he had not been trying to promote it but genuinely came to gift it to every member. Jin and Jungkook kept hugging each other during the live. Jungkook exposed Jin by revealing that he had had drinks before he came to meet him. It was fun to see the eldest and the youngest BTS member together.