BTS: Jungkook's crop top, tattoos and piercing create a global MELTDOWN on Day 1 of Muster Sowoozoo – read tweets

BTS' Day One of #MusterSoWoozoo has concluded. Jungkook and Jimin, the Busan boys have created a pandemonium of sorts on Twitter. Coming to the Golden Maknae, he decided to ditch all his inhibitions to show us his full sleeve of tattoos and boy they are so beautiful. Jungkook's hot looks are the No.1 topic of discussion right now. The young man has worked a lot on his body and looked bulked up than ever before. We saw how BTS spoke of working out shirtless (as stated by Suga) in the HYBE gym in the BTS Festa Room. The results seem to be showing on everyone.

Let us delve a bit deeper, Jungkook donned a yellow printed shirt with tinted sunglasses for the tropical remix of Dynamite. What caught our notice was his half-sleeve shirt that gave a look of the gorgeous tattoos. Generally, he wears an undershirt or long glove to cover the tattoos. However, it was not happening this time. This comes right after a South Korean MP said that the stigma around tattoos should be removed. Jungkook for his second performance donned a black crop top on black pants. A hint of his shredded abs were on display. The ripped jacket gave us a glimpse of his awesome biceps and tattoos yet again. The singer has got piercing done on his eyebrow, which makes him look like a gangsta. And the stylists removed all the colour to dye his hair black with a sharp undercut. The results is that he's trending with close to 2 million tweets...

Jungkook's tattoo's are showing and I am here for it. ? damn JK, I'm an ot7 stan but holyshi? https://t.co/j4uFkOjshb — gewel? (@gewelamboy) June 13, 2021

Jungkook is sooooo fckn hottttpic.twitter.com/eaKSCBPDWV — 카ㅌ⁷? (@CHAEKOOKLAND) June 13, 2021

Ben bugün bu Jungkook'u mu kaçırdım ??

pic.twitter.com/eV6O63gyLw — taeki? (@taekieke) June 13, 2021

todos os dias eu agradeço pela mãe do jungkook ter corrido atrás do pai dele porque achava ele bonito ? pic.twitter.com/d7Ll5ABF5t — nαnα⁷? (@jimipoety) June 13, 2021

VAI PRA PQP JUNGKOOK VSF OLHA ISSO MANO PELO AMOR TEU BRAÇO NAMORAL https://t.co/JbU8VNPDYI — vivi do bts ? (@tinyeeeun) June 13, 2021

Well, the day does seem to belong to Jeon Jungkook, the singer with mesmerizing vocals and drop dead gorgeous looks. The boy from Busan should cross two million tweets today. Let us see if he drops the shirt tomorrow!