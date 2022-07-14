BTS' Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook is one of the most popular K-pop idols in the world. He is the youngest member of the boy band, Bangtan Seonyeodan also popularly as the Bangtan Boys. BTS is a septet which includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, each having a distinct journey of how they got into BTS. They all are passionate about music and have been working very hard from a very young age. Today, we bring a throwback of the BTS's Golden Maknae Jungkook from his audition days. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Kim Kardashian not getting back with Kanye West, Mickey Rourke calls Amber Heard a 'gold digger' and more

BTS' Jungkook's Superstar K audition

Jungkook joined BTS at the age of 15. He was just a boy. Before joining Big Hit as a trainee and eventually making his debut as a BTS member. Before that, he gave an audition for Superstar K, a talent show by MNet. He was a quiet young yet very adorable, well-mannered and shy boy. Despite his shy and introverted demeanour, Jungkook had a powerful voice and huge dream in his big eyes. He had an emo look, silky smooth long hair which fell just above his eyes, his doe-shaped huge eyes. He looked kinda nervous yet he was very calm. He answered the question of the judges taking the auditions and performed on his idol IU's song Lost Child. Jungkook's voice is quite impressive for a young boy. It hasn't much changed either. However, the techniques, styles, hold on the notes and charisma in his voice and visual appeal has shot up, definitely. The 15-year-old Jungkook will tug at your heartstrings. Watch the video here:

When Jungkook opened up on Superstar K audition

Years after the audition, when he was a member of BTS, Jungkook opened up on his audition. He revealed that he wasn't nervous initially but after entering the audition hall, he was intimidated by the large crowd. She recalled shrinking seeing so many strange people around him. Jungkook feels that it was during that time he started getting intimidated and feeling shy around strangers. Jungkook was not selected for the competition, he did win a lot of hearts. Jungkook received a lot of appreciation calls and one of which was from Big Hit Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Jungkook released his solo project, a collaboration with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth for Left and Right.