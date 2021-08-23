BTS: Jungkook's Japan fanbase plans a BEAUTIFUL celebration plan for his birthday — find out what

BTS Jungkook's birthday is just a few days away on September 1, 2021. Fans all over the world are planning surprises and special events for Kookie's day. As we know, BTS rules over hearts of youngsters in Japan, China and South Korea. This year, his Japan fan club has planned a light show. The Sapporo TV tower located in Hokkaido, Japan will turn purple for Jungkook's birthday in the evening. This was announced by Jungkook's Japan fan club on social media. Last year, V China Baidu Bar put up a show for Kim Taehyung at Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain to wish him a happy birthday. It got the attention of the whole world. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook finds a place in Beyonce's Virgo Yearbook; Kim Kardashian hooked to ex Kanye West's album Donda and more

The Sapporo TV tower was completed in 1956. It is one of the main landmarks of the city. The observation deck is 90 meters above the ground offering beautiful views to the visitors. One can see the Sea Of Japan from the deck on a clear day. People come there for the snow festival and enjoy city sights in festive times.

Jungkook has already featured in the Yearbook of Beyonce. The diva and Jungkook are both Virgo babies. She is born on September 4, 2021. The year book also has personalities like Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gloria Estefan and others. Jungkook's fanbase is huge across Asia and other parts of the world. BTS' youngest member is known as the Golden Maknae. He is a great singer, dancer and stage performer. Baby-faced Jungkook has become beefier and hotter of late. We saw how confidently he flaunted his piercings and tattoos at the muster. In September, BTS also celebrates the birthday of Jungkook's icon and BTS leader RM. We are sure there'll be a meltdown on his birthday.