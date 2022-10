In the most bizarre and shocking turn of events in BTS news, Jungkook has grabbed headlines. Well, more like his 'hat' grabbed headlines. Yes, you read that right. So, it has been reported that Jungkook had lost one of his bucket hats at one of his schedules as a BTS member. However, it has now been found, but not by Jungkook. The BTS' Golden Maknae's hat had been found by an employee who has sold it for money. Can you believe it? Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's birthday celebrations kick off; Pakistan, Korea, Philippines ring in Jungkook Day with art and social work [View Pics]

BTS member Jungkook's 'lost' hat gets sold

The hat that was worn by BTS' Jeon Jungkook has become a huge topic of discussion amongst the ARMYs and have also grabbed headlines in the Hollywood News section. As per K-media reports, Jungkook's hat was found by an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Jungkook who had visited the passport depart for the making of his diplomatic passports seemed to have mistakenly left behind his hat. And a netizen who claimed to be an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was put up for sale. He posted a picture of the hat and also the ID that was left behind on a second-hand trading site, reports K-media.

BTS' Jungkook's hat sold for ₩10 million

The netizen sold the hat for 10 million won on the trading site. He also put up a description for the hat. In the description, the netizen revealed that Jungkook left it behind when he visited the office. And now, the acquirer takes ownership of the same since 6 months have passed and the property was not claimed by anyone after reporting it. Jungkook wore the Kangol hat which cannot be bought easily. The netizens said that since Jungkook is a world-famous singer, his collection's value is expected to increase and asked people to not contact him if they don't want to buy it. He/she further added that the price will not be adjusted as he/she feels the price listed is much less.

ARMY is furious with the same and has reacted to it strongly:

I literally am so done with every single one of them pic.twitter.com/elKb64B0x7 — Mu⁷ (@130613fate) October 17, 2022

Employee at the passport department selling jungkook’s forgotten hat pic.twitter.com/Bv7DamQWU4 — JIN IS COMING♡Krey╰(*´⁷`*)╯ (@seokskive) October 17, 2022

Nasty mfs — Angelina⁷ #MilitaryWife ❁ (@Angeliinaaax) October 17, 2022

That’s just wrong, shame on whoever did that — Jen⁷ (@bts__jenn) October 17, 2022

Useless!! They are useless so they use other people to bring them in money. — ???⁷ ??? (@SunnNmoonn1) October 17, 2022

yes it’s true k-armys have been reporting this to the korean ministry of foreign affairs — Rocher⁷ ?? (@iloverocher) October 17, 2022

shame is literally free???? like??? GIVE JK HIS FUCKING HAT BACK! — nat⁷ ugh! ?‍? (@obliviousnerd_) October 17, 2022

These are grown adults doing this. They are all so unprofessional and disgusting. — Misha(。•̀ᴗ-)✧ ⁷~∞?KSJ1 Soon? (@_purple_haze_x) October 17, 2022

Yikes. Unprofessional behaviour — SanaSuga⁷? military wife era ?? (@Sana4suga) October 18, 2022

Meanwhile, of late, the BTS' military enlistment has become the talk of the town. BTS ARMY is in disbelief yet proud over the moment which has finally been realised. They have slammed haters for previously calling out BTS for dodging military enlistment. BTS ARMY has been supporting the Bangtan Boys' decision despite being in emotional turmoil right now.