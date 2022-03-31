BTS: Jungkook's love for Netflix shows get love from the digital streaming platform on social media

Jungkook of BTS is down with COVID-19. He took full opportunity of this rest period to interact with fans on social media. He did an AMA session with them last night. Jungkook even recorded voice notes as he replied to some ARMYs. It is known that Jungkook keeps on asking for recommendations of Netflix shows to watch. And it is evident that he is a binge-watcher. Some fans even wondered how did he manage so much time to watch shows given the hectic schedule of BTS. The shows that he has watched so far are Bridgerton, Our Beloved Summer, Alice In Borderland, The Uncanny Encounter, Money Heist, Love And Leashes, Don't Look Up and some more. Also Read - Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin of Crash Landing On You are now officially man and wife - check out dreamy pics and videos of #BinJinWedding

Jungkook's love for Netflix did not go unnoticed by the streaming giant. BTS has been mentioned twice on the current hit show, Business Proposal. We saw the dance of Mr Gye to Dynamite and there was a reference to Jungkook in the latest episode. One of the friends of the main female character Shin Ha-Ri said that Mr Cho, looks like Jungkook. Also Read - Erica Fernandes rocks a fitted backless animal print dress showing off her toned body [VIEW PICS]

Even Netflix Film noticed that Jungkook has watched Love and Leashes. The love story has a bit of kinky quotient. Some ARMYs also had funny reactions to their youngest golden maknae watching that movie. Also Read - Lock Upp: Sara Khan says she got evicted because of her ex-husband Ali Merchant,' After his entry, vibe turned NEGATIVE for me'

me finding out Jungkook watched LOVE AND LEASHES pic.twitter.com/gWvGMf1WdC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) March 30, 2022

Jungkook is one of the biggest stars globally being a part of BTS. The vocalist is loved across the Indian subcontinent and how. BTS fans are now just hoping that JK does a cameo in a Netflix show.