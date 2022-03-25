BTS: Jungkook's maternal grandmother's home in Busan becomes a 'tourist spot'; locals complain as fans flock to the venue

BTS is famous the world over. ARMYs cherish very occasion and landmark that is linked to the septet but they know how to respect their privacy. We have not heard of how fans have turned up outside their homes, or flocked to relatives' houses to catch a glimpse of their bias. BTS fans have expressed ire with a local social welfare centre of Busan's Yeonje District for marking Jungkook's maternal grandmother's home as one of the attractions of the place. She used to live in Yeonsan Village. The new map published by the Yeonje District Community Security Council that had main attractions, schools, public parks, and others also included the old residence of his grandmother. But the lady does not reside there. Also Read - BTS: SUGA shows his care for ARMYs as he makes a surprising disclosure about his fight with COVID-19

Soon, crowds started pouring in to get pics clicked besides the house. It seems that caused some discomfort to the local residents. Later it was revealed that they did not take permission to make the place as a tourist home. None of their relatives knew something about it. Fans are annoyed and have slammed the people who did this...

the way some people have marked jungkook’s grandmother’s old house as a “tourist destination” is completely disgusting and an invasion of privacy. — krisha (@binibinibee) March 24, 2022

and they labeled it as "where bts' jungkook grandmother lived" like what — jungkook choco ball (@kootoki) March 24, 2022

now why did the yeonsan villange in busan publish a map of touristic attraction and they included the house jungkooks grandmother used to live in without anybodys consent and as if it was tourist attraction like what ?‍♀️ no respect whatsoever — jungkook choco ball (@kootoki) March 24, 2022

BTS: Busan Village Map Causes Controversy For Revealing Home Of Jungkook's Grandmother https://t.co/qjrALzTCPi — Kpop Reporter (@TheKpopReporter) March 23, 2022

Jungkook is the only member of BTS who did not get COVID-19 so far. He said he was a super anti-body. BTS Jungkook is all slated to fly to the US in April for the Grammys 2022. He will also perform with the rest in four concerts in Las Vegas city.