Did you know BTS' Jungkook recently took a single bite of his meal and it was so expensive that you can rent a 2BHK apartment in Mumbai's surburb area? Well, it all happened in the finale episode of BTS In the SOOP 2! that featured the Bangtan Boys binging on one of the most costliest meals they have ever had. Also Read - BTS' Suga REVEALS an unknown chapter from his rookie days and BIGBANG‘s G-Dragon and it will make ARMY emotional and proud

During the episode, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, and Jimin helped cook a steak dinner for all the members. They made hanwoo for the main course while Jimin and J-Hope grilled pieces of tenderloin and Suga made tenderloin sandwiches that they all ate after their steak. They had drank makgeolli (rice wine) and beer. On top of that, the band members enhanced their steak by eating it with beluga caviar and pricy truffle mushrooms. Also Read - BTS: ARMY furious as a magazine crops Jungkook out of a group picture; BTS is 7 trend takes Twitter by storm – read tweets

Jungkook thought that caviar wasn't good enough. So the band members encouraged him to try it with steak. Since Jungkook is fond of truffle mushrooms, he was enjoying it with his steak. While he was eating from the meal, the band members guessed that Jungkook ate approximately ₩1.00 million KRW (about $846 USD) worth of food in a single bite. Also Read - BTS: When Suga’s lengthy message ending with ‘I Love You’ left V/ Kim Taehyung crying for 10 minutes straight

And, that's one hell of a costly meal for sure.

Meanwhile, Jungkook was recently named as the 'Top Model Idol’ after grabbing the top spot on the 'Forbes Korea Model Idol' list. The magazine complimented Jungkook for his various skills of being the 'main vocalist, lead dancer, and sub rapper of BTS.'

Jungkook also gave a peek into his morning routine in the third episode of BTS In The Soop 2. From being an early bird to cooking his own breakfast and feeding his puppy to morning karaoke session, the ARMYs can take cues from Jungkook's morning routine to become as productive as he is.