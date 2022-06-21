BTS: Jungkook's Namaste gesture at White House leaves Indian BTS ARMY saying, 'Ab ki baar Jungkook ki sarkar' [Watch]

BTS' Jungkook's Namaste at the White House has been linked to the gesture of current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Desi BTS ARMY is going bonkers over Jungkook Ki Sarkar! Check out the video and reactions below: