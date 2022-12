BTS member Jungkook is a brand in himself. He is also the best endorsement one can have for one's product. ARMY knows how he has sold off even the most unlikeliest of products ranging from fabric softeners to drinks. Well, he has done it again. Well, if reports are to go by then Jungkook's old car has been sold for above USD 900,000 dollars. The car in question is a Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Edition. It is an SUV. BTS member Jeon Jungkook has a love for cars. He had reportedly bought a Mercedes in 2019. The car he later sold off to a collector. Now, this person has reportedly sold it in an auction. The vehicle has been sold for above USD 900,000. Also Read - BTS Jungkook at FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden Maknae has cutest reaction as a little girl at Qatar mall treats him to his iconic line

Jungkook's Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Edition of 230 million KRW ($178,357 USD) sold for 1.2 billion KRW ($930,629 USD) at auction. Jungkook purchased this car in 2019. The starting auction price was $116,320 USD and the vehicle was finally sold at $930,559 USD. pic.twitter.com/bbsHfPjn1l — ???????? ⟭⟬⁷ⒷⓉⓈ? (@taetaekossmoss) December 14, 2022

As per reports in AllKpop and Koreaboo, the car was bought by the Golden Maknae in 2019 and he sold it to a collector in March 2022. Now, the collector put it up on a site where it garnered curiosity as it belonged to BTS member Jungkook. The opening bid was 150 million KRW (USD 112, 197) which is cheaper than the market price of the car. It was lesser by 60-70 KRW. The AMG edition was part of the limited edition. An official has been quoted as saying by AllKpop that the SUV was Jungkook's favourite car. It seems the pop icon wants a buyer who can value the car and is an automobile lover like him. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's birthday celebrations kick off; Pakistan, Korea, Philippines ring in Jungkook Day with art and social work [View Pics]

The details of the car where put on Blacklot. Various photos of the car and its specifications were mentioned. They also did a quality evaluation of the car. But it was not written on the auction site that the car was owned by Jungkook. It is written that the said car was driven by a global celebrity. It seems the car has been sold for USD 930, 629 which is around KRW 1.2 billion. In Indian money, it is close to Rs seven crores. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook named the Most Famous K-pop Idol in the US; here's why the Golden Maknae is so popular