Run BTS is one of the most popular songs of BTS aka the Bangtan Boys. Recently at the Yet To Come Busan concert the BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – finally performed the choreography for Run BTS. And it bowled over the BTS ARMY and how! For days Run BTS choreography was a top trend everywhere. And now, it has surfaced that the Golden Maknae Jungkook 's part of Run BTS is the most played part from the MV. Yes, you read that right!

Jungkook's Run BTS moves are the most-watched in the MV

Bangtan TV uploaded the MV of Run BTS choreography and performance from the BTS' Yet To Come Busan Concert after the concert itself. It was a huge trend in Hollywood News for days. Fans who were able to stream the concert on Weverse and other streaming sites. However, the ARMY had already made the whole clip go viral. And ever since, every day, the BTS ARMY has been watching the Run BTS MV and soothing their eyes. And guess what, the centrepiece of Jungkook's Run BTS dance is the most-played part of the whole MV.

Jungkook is known for his amazing dance skills, vocal skills and visuals. Well, he's not in the centre just like that now, is he? ARMY has been showering love on Jungkook and his moves in Run BTS by the ARMY. Jungkook's section in Yet To Come Busan concert begins at 0.52 seconds and when you hover over the timeline, it says 'Most played'.

Jungkook's Run BTS moves are a huge rage

Meanwhile, right after the concert on 15th October, on 17th October Big Hit Music announced that BTS will be going ahead with their military enlistment soon. Kim Seokjin aka Jin will be the first one to enlist in the military followed by the rest of the BTS members as soon as their schedules are complete.